Bryce James’ age, height, siblings, parents, high school

Bryce James is a young basketball player from the United States. He has played for the North Coast Blue Chips as a shooting guard at the Amateur Athletic Union level. He is also widely known as the second child of renowned NBA player LeBron James. What is Bryce James' age?

LeBron James is a household name in the NBA, currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. His children have followed in his footsteps, which is plainly a delight for many parents. LeBron continues to show his love for basketball by supporting Bryce James' career.

What is Bryce James' age?

The basketball star is 16 years old as of November 2023. He was born on 14 June 2007. His zodiac sign is Gemini. Bryce was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States, to LeBron and Savannah James.

His father, LeBron James, is a well-known professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, while his mother is a former cheerleader and softball player. He was raised alongside his two siblings, Bronny James and Zhuri Nova.

Which high school does Bryce James attend?

Bryce attended Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, before moving to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. However, he later returned to Sierra Canyon School.

Before moving to Notre Dame High School, he was set to join Campbell Hall School but later changed his mind. Bryce James' high school, Sierra Canyon, has played a great role in sharpening his basketball skills as he is on the school's team.

Career

Bronny James' brother Bryce developed an interest in sports at a young age. He enjoyed playing several sports, including basketball and soccer, but his father forbade him to play football or ice hockey due to security issues. He acquired his basketball skills from his father before joining his school basketball team.

His father, LeBron, has been supportive of his career and often visits him in school to supervise his basketball training and tournament performances. Due to his impressive playing skills, he started getting offers from teams in both Duke and Kentucky.

Later, the young basketball player began competing with several Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball teams, such as the North Coast Blues. In August 2022, he was offered a Division I scholarship to play for Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In December 2022, the shooting guard signed a nil contract with Klutch Sports, an agency founded by his father’s longtime friend and agent, Rich Paul. On 10 August 2023, Bryce announced on his X(Twitter) account his commitment to play for Notre Dame High School in the 2023/24 season. However, he transferred back to Sierra Canyon after he was declared ineligible due to transfer rules.

He, therefore, didn't play a single game while at Notre Dame. According to rules set by the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, he wouldn't have been able to play for at least half the season.

The young basketball player had played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon alongside his older brother, Bronny James, before moving to Notre Dame High School.

The Ohio native is also active on various social media platforms. He often shares his short videos while playing basketball on his TikTok account. He has over 1.2 million followers on the platform as of this writing. Additionally, he has an Instagram account with more than 1.9 million followers.

What is Bryce James' net worth?

The basketball player's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his budding career as a basketball player.

How tall is Bryce James?

Bryce James' height is 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres). The American basketball player weighs approximately 180 pounds (82 kilograms).

FAQs

Who is Bryce James? He is a young American basketball player currently playing for the Sierra Canyon School team. How old is Bryce James? He is 16 years old as of 2023. He was born on 14 June 2007. What is Bryce James' nationality? He is American. Why is Bryce James famous? He is famous as LeBron James' second son. What is Bryce James' height? He is 6 feet 6 inches (198 centimetres) tall. What is Bryce James' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

Bryce James' age is 16 years as of 2023. He was born on 14 June 2007. Bryce is an up-and-coming basketball player. He is widely known as LeBron James' son. LeBron is an American basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA.

