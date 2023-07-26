Andrea Hernangomez’s age, height, parents, siblings, net worth

Andrea Hernangomez is a Spanish professional basketball player. She has represented teams such as Saint Peter's Peacocks, Texas Longhorns, Manhattan Jaspers Iona Gaels and Niagara Purple Eagles. Currently, she plays as a forward for the Fairfield Stags.

Andrea Hernangomez began playing basketball at a tender age, playing for various youth teams in Gran Canaria, Spain. She comes from a family of athletes; her parents are former basketballers, while her older brothers are professional basketball players.

Profile summary

Full name Andrea Hernangomez Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Connecticut, USA Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Body measurements in inches 36-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-71-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Guillermo Hernangomez Geuer Mother Margarita 'Wonny' Geuer Siblings 2 Relationship status Single High School Carmen Conde High School University Fairfield University Profession Basketball player Net worth $450,000

Andrea Hernangomez's biography

The basketball player was born in Madrid, Spain. Andrea Hernangomez's age is 23 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 May 2000. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

She is the daughter of Guillermo Hernangomez Geuer and Margarita "Wonny" Geuer. Her parents are former professional basketball players. Her dad played for Bansander, Estudiantes, Bosco La Coruna, Azuqueca, Cajamadrid and CB Guadalajara.

Margata's mom played for Spain's Woman's national team from 1980 to 1993. She acquired the Best Andalusian Sportswoman Trophy in 1986. In 1993, she won an Andalusian Athlete award.

Andrea was raised alongside her two older brothers, Willy and Juancho. Willy is a former NBA player with the New Orleans Pelicans. In July 2023, he signed a three-year deal with FC Barcelona.

Juancho also is a basketball player. He currently plays as the power forward for the Toronto Raptors. Andrea Hernangomez's family relocated to the United States and settled in Connecticut, USA, where they currently reside.

Educational background

The Spanish athlete completed her secondary education at Carmen Conde High School. She later enrolled at Fairfield University, graduating with a Bachelor in Marketing in 2021. She played basketball for both his high school and university teams.

Career

Andrea rose to prominence as a skilled basketball player. She started her career at 13 after joining the basketball training academy of CB Alcobendas in Madrid. After playing for three seasons, she left in 2016 and joined Movistar Estudiantes.

In 2016, during the Spanish Under-18 Championship, she was named the MVP. Additionally, Andrea acquired the title of the Spanish League Young Player of the Year in 2017 and the All-Star Team of the Spanish League.

In 2017, Andrea won a bronze medal during the EuroBasket Women's tournament. She also earned a silver medal at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in 2018.

Since 2018, the Spanish basketballer has been playing for (NCAA). She has played against various teams, including Siena, Quinnipiac, Manhattan, Sacred Heart, Binghamton, Stonehill and Fordham.

What is Andrea Hernangomez's net worth?

Juancho Hernangomez's sister has an alleged net worth of $450,000. Her primary source of income is her basketball career.

Andrea Hernangomez's height and weight

The Spanish athlete is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

FAQs about Andrea Hernangomez

Andrea Hernangomez is a professional basketball player from Spain. She comes from a family of basketballers, starting with parents who are former basketball players. She currently resides in Connecticut, United States, with her family.

