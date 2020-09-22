Lakiha Spicer's bio: what do we know about Mike Tyson’s wife?

Lakiha Spicer rose to fame as the third wife of legendary American professional boxer Mike Tyson, who recently announced his comeback in sports. What do you know about the woman who won the famous boxer's heart?

Mike Tyson's life is as exciting as his boxing career – it always captures the attention of millions of people and the media. As a result, when the boxer announced his third marriage, everyone was eager to learn more about his new love. Lakiha Spicer’s bio reveals the most interesting facts about Tyson's third wife.

Lakiha Spicer’s biography

Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the USA. When it comes to Lakiha Spicer’s ethnicity, she is of mixed ethnicity.

She was born into the African-American Muslim family of Shamsud-Din Ali and Faridah Ali. Her father became famous as the imam of the Philadelphia Masjid. He was an influential Muslim cleric in West Philadelphia.

Aside from Kiki, Shamsud-Din Ali and Faridah Ali gave birth to a son, Azheem Spicer. He is three years older than his sister. Do you know when Lakiha Spicer’s birthday is?

How old is Kiki Tyson?

Mike Tyson's wife was born on June 11th, 1977. As of 2021, Lakiha Spicer’s age is 44 years.

Lakiha Spicer’s zodiac sign is Gemini.

Education

Mike Tyson’s wife Lakiha Spicer graduated from a local high school in Philadelphia.

Lakiha Kiki Spicer and Mike Tyson’s relationship

Who is Lakiha Spicer married to? – Many people were perplexed by this question until the news of her marriage became public. Her husband’s name is Mike Tyson.

He is a well-known boxer who has made headlines worldwide by winning the most prestigious titles. Before Spicer, Tyson had been married twice. Robin Givens and Monica Turner are Mike Tyson’s previous wives.

Lakiha has been a boxing fan since she was a child. She was able to watch boxing matches live because Don King was a friend of her father's.

How old was Kiki when she met first the boxer?

Kiki met Mike Tyson when she was only 18 years old. Her father had brought her to one of the boxer's fights.

When did Lakiha Spicer marry Mike Tyson?

Kiki and Mike exchanged their vows in a private ceremony that was held on 9 June 2009. The wedding celebration took place at the La Bella Wedding Chapel at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel.

After marrying the legendary boxer, Lakiha changed her religion from Islam to Christianity. Moreover, she changed her name to Kiki Tyson.

Where does the celebrity couple live?

The couple currently resides in Seven Hills in Henderson, Nevada. Tyson and his wife own a lavish 6-bedroom home that they purchased in 2016 for $2.5 million.

It has two floors, a large outdoor area with a pool, six and a half bathrooms, a grilling area, and a fountain. Furthermore, the boxer has a large area in his luxurious house where he keeps his pigeons.

Children

Mike Tyson and his wife have two beautiful children together. Milan Tyson – their daughter – was born in December 2008. On 25 January 2011, the couple announced the birth of their son, Morocco Elijah Tyson.

As of today, Mike and Kiki's love is as strong as it was years ago. Here is what Mike told rapper T.I. on ExpediTIiously:

“Without my wife, I’m a savage animal…I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I’m older, I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man. And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers. If a man doesn’t have a little bit of fear of his wife, he’s not living his life right.”

Moreover, the boxer added that he cannot live without his wife:

“That’s why I got married three times, ’cause I can’t live without a wife. If I don’t have a wife, I’ll kill myself. That’s real talk. I need somebody to listen to. I’m a soldier. I can’t think on my own, I need somebody to do it…I know myself.”

Net worth

Lakiha lives her life to the fullest and enjoys the best and most luxurious houses, cars, and goods. As a result, it's no surprise that people frequently wonder, “What type of work does Lakiha Spicer do?”

The problem is that Lakiha Spicer’s profession and sources of her income are still unknown to the general public. Nonetheless, it is known that as of today, her husband has a net worth of $3 million.

Mike Tyson's spouse's legal issues

Mike Tyson's wife has run into some legal issues. During a corruption case involving her family members, she was sentenced to house arrest and four years probation in 2004.

In 2008, she was convicted of fraud and criminal conspiracy. She was sentenced to six months in federal jail for defrauding £60,000 from a company owned by her father.

Kiki claimed she taught Maths courses in the Sister Clara Muhammad School. Later, it turned out that she used the school for money laundering. Moreover, Kiki’s mother also served over a year in prison as she was one of the two masterminds behind the scam.

How tall is Tyson’s wife?

Lakiha Spicer’s height is 5 feet 5 inches, or 165 centimetres. She weighs 55 kg, or 121 lbs.

Social media

Tyson's third wife keeps a low profile on social media, in contrast to the majority of celebrities who post dozens of pictures on their social networks almost every day. As a result, you will not find Lakiha Spicer on Instagram.

Although they met a long time ago, Lakiha Spicer and Mike Tyson have managed to keep their love alive. She is now entirely focused on her family and raising children.

