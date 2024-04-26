Tony Elumelu recently put up an old picture of him and his wife at an event posing for the camera

In the old picture, the now billionaire and his wife were spotted rocking what many termed a simple outfit

The throwback picture of the billionaire, which has gone viral online, has stirred up talks on the importance of humble beginnings

Nigerian business magnate and billionaire Tony Elumelu has stirred up a debate with a throwback picture he recently posted on social media.

Elumelu, on Thursday, April 25, joined the popular 'Throwback Thursday', also known as 'TBT', as he put up an old picture of him and his wife, Awele Vivian Elumelu, at an event.

Netizens claim Tony Elumelu was never poor over old pics. Credit: @tonyoelumelu

Source: Instagram

While he didn't indicate the year the picture was taken, some netizens, in reactions, claimed it was from an era where the now billionaire was trying to find his feet.

A look at the picture showed the Elumelus spotting simple but classy outfits from that period.

Elumelu, famous for his black suit and red tie, was rocking a shirt, trousers, and shining shoes.

See the picture Tony Elumelu shared below:

Recall that Legit.ng reported a video of Tony Elumelu and his wife showing their dance moves at an event.

Mixed reactions trail Tony Elumelu's old picture

While some netizens in reactions spoke on the importance of a supportive wife, others claimed the billionaire was already a successful man as of the time the picture was taken. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

B3n_Watchman:

"See person dress like this in the 90’s and you think he had nothing…"

real_beebillz:

"So this man looks like he had nothing to u,dey play."

ukange_davidx:

"Tony was never poor Na the girl no guide."

chiadikobi_ani:

"This man looked like someone that had nothing to you?"

Rich4ever71:

"As at that age Tony elumelu was still rich, You how much dem de sell that cloth then?"

@focustip_:

"You think he was once poor, see drip then self. Many people now no fit drip like this self."

Tony Elumelu launches new firm

In another report, the Nigerian billionaire launched Heirs Technologies, a new subsidiary.

According to the reports, the goal of the firm was to accelerate Africa's digital transformation by offering creative solutions adapted to the region's unique requirements.

With various value-added services based on in-depth knowledge and regional accessibility, billionaire.

