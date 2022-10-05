73 magic quotes to help you recover your childlike wonder

Magic is the marvel of the universe that science cannot explain. Everyone encounters magic in their own way, and its wonder wows children the most. Every aspect of life has something magical in itself. That is why you need magic quotes to help you recover your childlike wonder.

When it comes to magic, people have different beliefs about its existence, some believe in it, and some don't. Magic quotes are great as they explain the wonder of magic. These quotes about magic will awaken your inner child's wonder about life.

Magic quotes

Enchantment adds creativity to life by using supernatural forces to make impossible things happen. Here are some amazing quotes about magic you will enjoy reading.

A dream doesn't become a reality through enchantment; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. ― Colin Powell

The world is full of mystical things patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper ― Bertrand Russell

Enchantment can be found in stolen moments. ― Francesca Lia Block

It's still magic, even if you know how it's done. ― Terry Pratchett

You can face the future if you see the magic in a fairy tale. ― Danielle Steel

We do not need miracles to transform our world. We carry all of the power we need inside ourselves already. ― J.K Rowling

Scientists have calculated that the chances of something so patently absurd existing are millions to one. But wizards have calculated that million-to-one chances crop up nine times out of ten. ― Terry Pratchett

The internet has always been, and always will be, an box. ― Marc Andreessen

Magical quotes about life

There is magic everywhere in the universe if you know where to look. This is because there are so many things that cannot be explained. Below is a list of exciting quotes about the illusion of life.

Real enchantment is that about gaining power over others but about gaining power over yourself. ― Rosemary Guiley

Once you begin the journey toward a life of purpose, you enter the realm of real enchantment. ― Wayne Dyer

Believe in your heart that you're meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, mystery and miracles. ― Roy T. Bennett

Enchantment will find those with pure hearts, even when all seems lost. ― Morgan Rhodes

Let the mysteries of life remind you of your own miracles. ― Shaa Zainol

Enchantment doesn't suit everyone. Only those prepared to take full responsibility for themselves should apply. ― Peter J. Carroll

Enchantment happens when you do not give up, even though you want to. The universe always falls in love with a stubborn heart. ― J.M. Storm

Watch carefully the magic that occurs when you give a person just enough comfort to be themselves. ― Atticus

Not all enchantment is fireworks and fanfare. Sometimes it is quiet and sneaks up on you. ― Jeff Guinn

Life is an enchanting journey, so travel endlessly to unfold its profound and heart-touching beauty. ― Debasish Mridha

Mystical magical quotes

Mystery and wonder are part of life. Religion and science can only go so far in explaining what is around us. Here are great quotes to help you understand the mysteries of life.

Find the inner magic that uplifts your spirit, giving you wings to fly.

To fall in love is enchantment; to flow in love is mystical ― Dr Debra Reble

When you find that place where enchantment dwells, stay there.

Enchantment will find a hose with pure hearts even when all seems lost.

Magic is the art of thinking, not strength or language. ― Christopher Poalin

Enchantment is in your heart.

Those who don't believe in enchantment will never find it.

The enchantment is you.

This world is but a canvas to our imagination. ― Henry David Thoreau

Magical quotes of inspiration

Life is difficult, and making it through sometimes can be hard. We all need some inspiration to keep pushing during those difficult times. Here are mystical inspirational quotes you can use to inspire yourself or someone close to you.

Enchantment is not a practice. It is a living, breathing web of energy that, with our permission, can encase our every action. ― Dorothy Morrison

Many secrets of art and nature are thought by the unlearned to be mystical. ― Roger Bacon

Books are uniquely portable magic. ― Stephen King

Once you have been touched by magic, you are forever changed. You leave a trail. ― Michael Scott

Miracle is believing in yourself; if you can do that, you can make anything happen. ― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Enchantment is a method of talking to the universe in words that it cannot ignore. ― Neil Gaiman

Enchantment comes from what is inside you. It is a part of you. You can't weave together a spell that you don't believe in. ― Jim Butcher

The enchantment only exists if you allow it. If you open yourself up to the possibilities of it. ― Sandra Bullock

M' is for magic. All the letters are if you put them together properly. You can make magic with them, dreams, and, I hope, even a few surprises. ― Neil Gaiman

Be a seeker of everyday enchantment.

Quotes about magic in life

Magic is all around the universe and happens when it's least expected. Here are some quotes about the mystery in life you will love.

It's all a matter of paying attention, being awake in the present moment, and not expecting a huge payoff. The enchantment in this world seems to work in whispers and small kindnesses. ― Charles de Lint

When you quit believing in the enchantment of life, you get a life without magic. ― Bryant McGill

In a way, fighting was just like using magic. You said the words, and they altered the universe. By merely speaking, you could create damage and pain, cause tears to fall, drive people away, make yourself feel better, and make your life worse. ― Lev Grossman

Sometimes we need a little enchantment.

There's a bit of mystery in everything and some loss to even things out. ― Lou Reed

Every day holds a new mystery.

There is no place so dangerous as a world without magic. ― Terry Goodkind

Follow your bliss and let the enchantment of life happen. ― Janelle Jalbert

Love and enchantment have a great deal in common. They enrich the soul and delight the heart. And they both take practice. ― Nora Roberts

After all our science and sciences, this world is still a miracle; wonderful, inscrutable, mystical, and more, to whosoever, will think of it. ―Thomas Carlyle

Short magical sayings

Sayings are words of wisdom. Here are sayings that will help you understand magic better.

Wizards are the most honest people in the world. They tell you they will fool you, and then they do it. ― James Randi

Magic, like technology, is a tool. ― Mercedes Lackey

Life is tricky, baby; stay in your magic.

Imagination is the only weapon in the war against reality.

Little enchantment can take you a long way.

Look for enchantment in the daily routine ― Lou Barlow

You are something mystical.

Intention plus action equals magic.

Over-planning kills the mystery.

Spiritual magic quotes

There is a thin line between magic and spiritual beliefs. Here are spiritual enchantment quotes you will enjoy.

Dance is one of the most powerful forms of mystical ritual. It is an outer expression of the inner spirit. ― Ted Andrews

Wisdom is knowing the right thing to do and doing it at the right time to get the desired result. It is also the correct application of knowledge. ― Patience Johnson

Poetry is a kind of enchantment that very few can create, and even fewer can truly understand and appreciate its glory. ― Dennis Gabor

Sometimes happiness is a blessing, but generally, it is a conquest. Each day's magic moment helps. ― Paulo Coelho

I believe anything is possible when the mind, body, and spirit work together. ― Criss Angel

I don't think there is anything really mystical unless it has a terrifying quality. ― Andrew Wyeth

Magic will find those with pure hearts, even when all seems lost. ― Morgan Rhodes

Short magic quotes

Quotes do not have to be long; even short ones can drive the point home. Here are short quotes about the magic that you will enjoy.

Genius is another word for enchantment. ― Margot Fonteyn

There seems a mystic in the very name of Christmas. ― Charles Dickens

Enchantment is at the core of myths. ― Colin Farrell

Nature is a petrified magic city. ― Novalis

Children see enchantment because they look for it. ― Christopher Moore

Action has magic, grace, and power in it. ― Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Music is the strongest form of enchantment. ― Marilyn Manson

We all have magic inside us. ― J.K. Rowling

The world is its own magic. ― Shunryu Suzuki

Words can have the same kind of enchantment as riffs can. ― Stone Gossard

The universe itself is full of wonders. Magic is a mystery that no one can explain, and almost everyone has believed in it at some point in life. Believing in mystery adds spice and creativity to life, especially for young children. The above magic quotes will help you recover your childlike wonder about various life aspects.

