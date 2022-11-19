200+ unique black boy names and their meanings: find a perfect one

A name is a very important aspect of someone's identity. Choosing a good and unique name for your baby is the most important thing any parent can do. For those parents expecting male kids, black boy names come in handy.

Most parents want their children to have names they are proud of. A child's name has a great impact on their personality. Here is a selection of cute and unique black boy names for you to consider.

Unique black boy names

Every parent always wants a unique name for their child to stand out among the rest. Look at these unique black boy names with meanings that can fit your little boy.

Aiyden: Little fire

Aaron: Exalted

Anouk: Treasurer

Adwin: Artist or intellectual

Aldous: Noble

Abasi: Stern

Adama: Hebrew for earth

Ahmad: Much-praised

Anders: Brave

Antone: Worthy of praise; of value

Axel: My father is peace

Aston: Ash tree settlement

Assad: A lion

Blaise: Lisp, stutter

Darnell: Hidden nook

Gabra: Gift of offering

Hampton: Home settlement

Ardashir: The one whose reign is based on honesty and justice

Shaquille: Little

Calem: Dove

Ender: Extremely rare

Ericson: Son of Eric

Embry: Work, rule

Erasmus: Desired or beloved

Ervan: Sea friend

Finnick: Marshland farm

Galen: Calm, healer, peaceful

Grady: Noble

Haji: One who has completed the Hajj to Mecca

Izaak: Laughter

Iker: Visit

Justus: Justice

Jahmir: Loyal, trustworthy, God’s light

Jamal: Handsome, beauty

Jarel: Strong, brave, open-minded

Jesiah: The Lord exists

Jelani: Mighty, strong, great

Jermaine: Brother

Jax: God is gracious

Jett: A unique precious stone

Khalan: A strong warrior

Kofi: Born on Friday

Keenan: Ancient, distant

Keon: king or realm

Lamonte: Man of law

Lavaughn: Little

Lemarcus: Warrior

Malachi: God’s messenger

Miles: A soldier

Montrell: Mountain

Marcel: Belonging to Mars

Marquis: Nobleman and lord of the borderlands

Nimbus: Rainstorm or dark clouds

Octavius: Eighth

Osvaldo: God's rule

Orson: Bear cub

Payne: Rustic, countryman

Reginald: King

Roscoe: Doe wood

Sharod: Autumn

Shaun: Gift from God

Tahj: Crown

Tevin: Beautiful, Handsome

Zahair: Helper, supporter

Von: Hope

Xenon: Guest or foreigner

Cute black boy names

Choosing the perfect name for your charming baby boy is a difficult undertaking. However, have you considered cute black boy names? Here are some incredible names that will instantly get stuck in everyone's head.

Autry: Noble strength

Busta: Friend

Brayton: A dweller near the broad valley

Clayton: Clay settlement

Calvin: Little bald one

Craig: From the rocks

Cassius: Narcissistic or vain

Dontrell: One with inner desire and has spiritual matters

Dijon: God is gracious

Efrem: Doubly fruitful

Eli: Ascended, uplifting, or high

Fynn: Descendant of Flann

Hakeem: Wise

Hernan: Loves adventures

Hutton: Settlement

Eldrick: Old or wise ruler

Garlan: Wreath or prize

Ian: God is gracious

Jaheem: Raised or dignified

Joaquin: Established by God

Kordell: Cord maker

Kelvin: From the river

Kalen: Slender

Lucius: luminous

Lyle: An island

Maverick: Independent and creative

Micah: One who rembles God

Neville: New town

Naeem: Happiness, comfort, ease; benevolent, blessing

Nolan: Champion

Orion: The rising star

Orpheus: The darkness of the night

Owen: Well-born

Phineas: Serpent's mouth

Rufus: Red-headed

Reggie: Counsel power

Rehan: A sweet-smelling plant

Rashon: God is gracious

Rashaad: Wisdom, good guidance

Sabah: Morning

Stefon: Wreath

Tavon: Hillside

Treyton: Tree

Tyrus: Strength, rock, or sharp

Von: Hope

Warren: To protect

Zane: Gift of God

African-American boy names

Most parents pick African-American names for their sons because of their great meanings. Here are a few name ideas to consider when naming your little boy.

Booker: Scribe

Laiken: From the lake

Farrell: Superior man or heroic

Godrell: Related to God

Kentay: Outrageous

Jayden: Thankful one

Jaylen: Thankful

Treyvon: Divine power

Chante: To sing

Deshawn: God is gracious

Jalen: Calm, tranquil

Damien: Mighty

Qasim: Sharing

Emmett: Universal

Caleb: Devotion to God

Daran: Great

Yogi: Spiritual guru

Furnell: A fern-covered hill

Guyton: protection-friend

Karlus: Free man

Major: Great One

O'Brien: A descendant of Brian

Nathan: Gift from God

Perry: A dweller near a pear tree

Parvez: Commendable

Zephan: Treasured by God

Darius: Possessing goodness.

Malik: King

Zuma: Peace

Strong black boy names

Boys are known to be energetic and enduring. Therefore, choosing a strong black name for your son will do them good. Here is a list of incredible names to give to your little boy to inspire him to be strong.

Martell: Warrior of Mars

Maynard: Brave and strong

Herold: Strong fighter

Averey: Magical being

Hamza: Brave man

Barron: Warrior

Garrett: Brave

Murphy: Sea warrior

Khalan: Strong warrior

Eno: Strong with a sword

Khalon: Strong warrior

Finlay: Fair-haired hero

Marcel: Young warrior

Amell: Power of an eagle

Andres: Brave warrior

Ekon: Strong

Ansaldo: Power, leader, ruler

Barrett: Strength of a bear

Burke: Fortress

Denzel: High stronghold

Farris: Iron Strong

Godric: God’s ruler

Idris: Ardent lord

Carel: Freeman

Amir: Immortal

Pierre: Rock or stone

Alastair: Man's defender

Aitan: Long-lived

Sewell: Strong sea

Warrick: Strong leader who defends

Eldrick: Wiser ruler

Terell: Powerful

Kendrick: Greatest champion

Leon: Lion

Valen: Strong, healthy

Wyatt: War strength, brave warrior

Conal: Strong wolf

Popular black names for boys

A good name can help your son feel more confident. Giving your son a good name that he will be proud of is always a good idea as a parent. Take a look at the list of popular black names for boys below.

Peter: Rock

Hosea: Salvation

Jeremiah: God is high

Aaron: Strong, exalted

Angelo: Angel, messenger

Anthony: Praiseworthy, priceless

Amari: Eternal

Brandon: Brave, prince

Cameron: Crooked nose

Christopher: Carrier of Christ

Colby: Coal town

David: Beloved, friend

DeAndre: Courageous, valiant, warrior

Demetrius: Lover of earth

Isaac: Laugher, rejoice

Jayce: Healer

Joseph: To increase, God will give

Justin: Righteous, Just

Kai: Guardian, keeper, sea

Khalil: Friend

Levi: United, joined in harmony

Malcolm: Devotee of St. Colomba

Mateo: Gift of God

Michael: Gift from God

Robert: Bright, fame

Xavier: Bright, enlightened

What are your thoughts about the above black boy names? They are unique and have great meanings. If you know someone expecting a baby boy, you can share this article with them for a smoother naming experience.

