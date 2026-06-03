The United States has temporarily halted all visa services at its embassies in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda

The Department of State cited the ongoing Ebola outbreak as the reason for suspending both immigrant and nonimmigrant visa processing

Officials confirmed that currently valid visas remained unaffected while affected applicants were notified and told to wait for rescheduled appointments

The United States has temporarily halted all visa services at its embassies in three African nations. The affected countries are South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda.

The pause took effect on May 18, 2026. It covers both immigrant visas and nonimmigrant visas including those for tourists, business travellers, students, and exchange visitors.

US paused visa operations at embassies in three African countries. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Why did US suspend visa processing?

The Department of State cited the ongoing Ebola outbreak as the reason for the suspension. Officials said the visa process must uphold the highest standards for American public health and safety.

Affected applicants have already been notified. No new visa appointments can be scheduled at the three embassies until further notice.

According to a notice on the state department website, currently valid visas remain unaffected by this pause. Applicants who had existing appointments will have them rescheduled once operations resume. The embassy websites will be updated when appointment scheduling restarts.

Nonimmigrant visa application fees remain valid for 365 days from the date of receipt issuance. Applicants must schedule their interview within that period. The actual interview can take place after the 365 day cutoff as long as scheduling was completed on time.

The State Department confirmed that no refunds will be issued for appointments affected by the pause. Those appointments will simply be rescheduled when services restart.

Canada bans visitors from 3 African countries

In an earlier report, The Canadian government has announced a 90-day suspension of immigration documents for residents of three African nations.

The decision follows an Ebola disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and rising risks in Uganda and South Sudan.

Canadian government announced temporary border measures Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The temporary border measure takes effect on May 27 at 23:59 EDT. Even travellers with previously approved visas, electronic travel authorisations, or permanent resident papers will not be allowed to enter Canada during this period, the government announced.

Why is Ottawa blocking travellers?

Officials also plan to pause all new application decisions for residents of the affected countries. The three nations identified as high risk are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, Tuko reported.

A second measure will start on May 30 at 23:59 EDT and remain until August 29, 2026.

Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and persons registered under the Indian Act who have been in these regions within the previous 21 days must quarantine for 21 days upon arrival. Those without symptoms still face the quarantine rule.

NCDC announces alarming rise in Lassa fever, meningitis

Previously, Legit.ng reported Nigeria has recorded 1,035 confirmed cases of Lassa fever out of 8,569 suspected cases, resulting in 174 deaths across 28 states and 129 local government areas as of October 13, 2024.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) also reported 380 confirmed cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) out of 4,915 suspected cases, with 361 deaths in 24 states across 174 local government areas during the 2023/2024 season.

Source: Legit.ng