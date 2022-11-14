20+ best 21st birthday ideas to help you have the time of your life

Turning 21 is a great deal. It is one of the most exciting birthdays of your life. This is because it is a milestone birthday. Therefore, it is important to make this a memorable day since it is a transition from childhood to adulthood. Therefore, coming up with 21st birthday ideas will help you plan for your huge day.

Remember that your 21st birthday might be your last chance to party like a teen; hence make it a memorable occasion. You do not necessarily need a big party to have a good time. There are many ideas you can try for a fantastic 21st birthday.

Best 21st birthday ideas to try

Your 20s are some of the best years of your life, and reaching the age of 21 is a significant milestone that ushers in all the enjoyable aspects of becoming an adult.

1. Throw a themed costume party

This is one of the best 21st birthday ideas you can include for your 21st birthday. Host a costume party and let everyone dress as they want. Pick a fun theme and go all out.

2. Play fun games

Come up with fun games and activities that will take you down memory lane. Set up this game to test your friend's understanding of how well they know you.

3. Go for a weekend gateway

If your birthday falls on a weekend, why not plan for a weekend gateway? Take a trip to a new town just for a couple of days. If you have travelled as a large group, rent out waterfront properties for maximum fun.

4. Pool party

Having a pool party for your 21st birthday celebration is a unique way to celebrate turning 21. This is particularly for those born in the summer. Include some cocktails, a DJ and a buffet of your preference accompanied by refreshments.

5. Go on a road trip

If you are looking for places to go for your 21st birthday, then going for a road-tripping is a great choice. Come up with a list of places to visit for your 21st birthday, and let your friends help you down on the best destination.

6. Hire a party bus

Travelling in a party bus is different from your average mode of transportation. It screams luxury. You will enjoy travelling with your friends and arrive at your destination in style.

7. Set up a lovely picnic

This is one of the best ways to celebrate turning 21. You can purchase an adorable picnic blanket and dress in a theme. Each friend can bring baked goods and refreshments that match their colour scheme.

8. Create some family time

The most memorable experiences are often quiet and private, so spend a peaceful evening with your family looking at old pictures and watching movies.

9. Go skydiving

Are you an adrenaline junkie? If you are, then you and your friends will love doing this. Remember that you can only turn 21 once, so have fun and create memories while skydiving.

10. Create digital birthday cards

Instead of the usual birthday cards, people receive during their birthdays, request someone to go around the party and record your friends wishing you a happy 21st birthday. This is a memory you cannot forget.

11. Arrive at your venue by helicopter

This is a show-stopper; you can choose to surprise your guests by flying into your venue by helicopter with some very close friends. That is if you can afford one. You can also try a limousine ride if your pocket allows it.

12. Water-rafting

You can go for water rafting on the high seas with some of your friends; it's important to ensure that those friends you choose are not seasick.

Exciting 21st birthday ideas for guys

Looking for what to do for your 21st birthday? Here are the best 21st birthday party ideas for guys to make the day memorable.

13. Go clubbing

This should top every guy celebrating their 21st birthday. Dancing in the club is such a fun thing to do. You can also invite a few friends who are 21 years and above.

14. Attend a sports event

Your 21st birthday is the perfect moment to buy a premium sports ticket which usually tends to be pricey. Then, enjoy the sport together with a few of your buddies and family.

15. Attend a cocktail class

You can enrol in a mixology class with your friends to learn how to create cocktails. You don't have to be in the hospitality industry to try it.

16. Organize a virtual wine tasting

Now that you're 21, you can legally enjoy the fine art of sipping and tasting wines from around the world.

17. Try out a fast car

Have you always wished you could drive a luxurious sports car? Well, this is a great opportunity for you. You can book a test drive on open roads or racetracks with your ideal sports car.

Fun 21st birthday ideas for girls

Would you like to host the best 21st birthday celebration ever? You will want to emulate these unique ideas for 21st birthdays.

18. Enrol in a cooking class

It's critical to think about doing things differently on your birthday. For example, why eat out when you can prepare your meal? Sign up for a cooking class to celebrate your 21st birthday. This will assist you in recreating your favourite foods for upcoming birthdays.

19. Take a staycation

Make it a point to take a vacation in your city! Of course, it would be best if you don't travel far; instead, go to a nearby city with your friends and split the hotel costs.

20. Organize a photoshoot

What better way to mark your occasion than with a photoshoot? Taking fun pictures for your 21st birthday will help you remember the occasion for a long time. You can hire a professional photographer or ask a friend to take photos with your phone camera.

21. Schedule a spa day

On your special day, plan a trip to the spa. A pamper package that includes a facial, massage, and nail painting is always a good idea, but you can pick and choose which services you want.

Amazing 21st birthday ideas for introverts

Introverts don't enjoy large social gatherings. Instead, they enjoy their alone time or spending time with their very close friends. Below are low-key birthday ideas that you can consider if you are an introvert.

22. Party-free celebration

If you dislike crowds, make sure to plan a private and small gathering. Meet up with some of your closest friends, hang out, drink a few beers, and crack jokes.

23. Schedule a movie night

This is an excellent opportunity for you to enjoy some alone time. You are welcome to bring two friends. You could start with drinks and small bites, watch a great movie and end the night with a cake.

24. Drawing and colouring party

Colouring and drawing are both enjoyable social activities for people who enjoy being alone. Conversations will naturally arise without you feeling obligated to contribute every time. Accompany this with a colourful party with colourful food, drinks, and decorations.

Beautiful 21st birthday decorations

What is a 21st birthday party without decorations? A birthday party is only complete if there are some fun decorations. Here are some of the 21st birthday decoration ideas to try.

25. Decor kit for 21st birthday

This kit comes as a package. It includes photo props, hanging decorations, banners, a birthday sash and tableware. Banners are one of the simplest 21st birthday party decorations and fun to pose in front of.

26. Engraved beer glasses

A customized beer glass is a great 21st-birthday present for both guys and girls. In addition, this elegant, pricey-looking etched glass is inexpensive.

27. Balloon arch

What is a birthday party without balloons? Every milestone birthday requires a huge number of balloons! They look adorable in your birthday photos and are ideal for a 21st birthday party.

28. Paper straw garland

Make a simple garland out of paper straws to decorate the birthday buffet or bar. Purchase straws that complement your party's colour scheme, cut them into graduated lengths, and thread them in groups to resemble pennants on a length of baker's twine.

The above are among the best 21st birthday ideas to help you remember this day. Get some inspirational ideas from this list, and have an easy time planning a simple yet affordable 21st birthday.

