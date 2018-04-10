100+ most touching birthday wishes for a wife and mother

Birthdays are essential components of most people's lives. It is quite common for a person to celebrate their birthday as well as those of people close to him/her. Wives and mothers are undoubtedly some of the most important people in our lives, making it important to celebrate their birthdays whenever they come around each year. What are some well-thought birthday wishes for a wife and mother?

A person's wife and mother are some of the most influential people in his life. They see him through life's difficult moments and challenge him to become better. These people deserve love, recognition, appreciation, and moreso on their birthdays.

Birthday wishes for a wife and mother

Here is a collection of b-day messages you can send your wife or mother on her special day.

Cute birthday wishes for a wife

Are you looking for the perfect, cute birthday message for a wife from her husband? Here is an amazing collection to choose from. How do you say happy birthday to your wife? Here are some excellent messages to wish her an amazing b-day.

One universe, nine planets, over 200 countries, 0ver 800 islands, seven seas, and I had the privilege of meeting you. I want you to know how much I love you on this special day. HBD, sweetheart!

As I sing happy birthday to you, it is you that puts the song in my heart and the music in my life. Happy b-day, my love!

As you turn another page in the chapter of your life, never forget I feel so blessed to have you as my wife. Happy birthday!

Best birthday wishes to the perfect woman in the world who chose to love an imperfect man like me.

Blow your candles out and make a beautiful wish. I will do everything to make your birthday wishes come true. HBD, my dear!

Dear wife, I wish you all the best for your b-day, and I promise that I will do everything to make you happy. Lots of Hugs and Kisses!

Even the most scrumptious b-day cake is tasteless in comparison to your spell-binding kiss. I wish a fantastic b-day to the love of my life!

Every now and then, someone comes into your life, and they turn it upside down in a good way, and you are that someone for me! You are my life, and I wish you happiness on your special day.

Happy birthday, wifey! I am so glad we get to adventure through life together. You make the journey so much fun.

Happiest b-day, wifey; I always love the fact that I got the most beautiful wife in the world. Hope you enjoy your day!

Happy b-day to a woman who is the best of everything: wife, mother, lover, and friend. While we sing songs and make wishes for you, I want you to know that my love for you is true.

Happy b-day to my dearest wife. Thank you for bringing happiness into my life. I love you with all my heart, and my feelings for you grow stronger every day.

Happy b-day to my lovely wife, who brings so much joy to my heart. I am thankful for every moment we spend together, and I wish our happiness never ends.

Happy birthday, dear wife! You always make me realize how fortunate I am to have you in my life! I love you so much!

Happy b-day, sweetheart! You make me want to love you more each day! Take some birthday hugs and kisses, darling! I love you so much.

Happy birthday. Thank you for being such a fun, caring, loving wife!

Happy b-day. Your life is worth celebrating every day! But today, we'll party a little more. You are amazing, and I love you so much!

HBD to my beautiful wife, every day gets better with you; every year gets more fun with you because you are the person I love the most!

HBD to my gorgeous wife. Even after all these years, I can't wait for you to blow out all your candles so I can be alone in the dark with you.

HBD to my wife, best friend, partner, lover, mother of my children, and the keeper of my heart.

Heart touching birthday wishes for a wife

The words in your birthday message should communicate how you feel about your beloved wife. Here are some heart-touching birthday wishes for a wife with love.

HBD, honey! It's your birthday, how can I forget, here is everything that you love, dress, flower, party and chocolate. Enjoy your day.

Happy b-day to my life partner!

Hey, keep blessing our house with your love and affection towards me and my child. Happy birthday.

Hey, my adorable wife, after I met you, I realized love is the greatest emotion a man can express. I love you to the moon and back. HBD, dear!

I am hoping I can make you as happy today on your b-day as you make me every single day. I love you!

I always thought you understood me in every manner, and today I promise to keep you on top of my priority list. I will try to understand you. I love you! HBD wifey!

I am so blessed to have such a magnificent wife by my side. You're so unbelievably precious to me, and I hope your birthday is as beautiful as you are.

I cannot imagine a world without you in it, and I am so grateful that I don't have to. HBD to my delightful, charming, and adorable wife.

It is the grace you have that makes you so beautiful and pure of heart. I forever want to be in your life. Wishing you a happy b-day, my wife!

I feel so blessed to have such a beautiful and supportive life partner like you, sweetheart! I wish you true happiness on your b-day and always.

I will forever hold on to you. I know you love me, and you will never let go of me. You are in my heart, and I'm in your heart too. Happy b-day loveliest wife!

I know you have a lot of things to do, so I'm taking them off your hands and doing them for you. HBD!

I love how you make every day so special for me! Glad that I get to call you my wife. I love you so much! Happy birthday, hope you have an amazing one.

I sometimes stay baffled by thinking how blessed I am to have you as my life partner. Happy birthday, soulmate.

I surrendered my heart to you when we got married. Today, on your special day, I wish to surrender my soul to you. Happy birthday, baby!

I thank God for many things. And my thank list has your name on the top because everything else has come into my life because of you. HBD, my reason for happiness!

I wish you a very happy birthday with lots of love, dear wife. I love you so much.

I'm sending this loving birthday greeting to my darling wife. I'm sorry I can't be there with you to celebrate, but just know I'm counting down the minutes until I can. HBD, my love.

I'm so lucky to have a wife like you. Each day with you is a gift. I wish you the best birthday.

If you ask me to describe you, the words I would say will surpass the amount of water in all oceans together. Happy b-day my sweetheart!

Short birthday message for a wife

The perfect birthday card messages for a wife do not have to have so many words. How about letting her know how much you love her and wish her well on her birthday with only a few words? What is the best short message for a birthday? Here are some lovely ones to choose from.

Imagining a world without you is impossible for me. On the other hand, I don't want another world because you are my world. Happy b-day, darling!

In you, I have found the perfect partner, the best friend, and the sweetest love that I ever imagined. I'm so happy that life has brought me to you. HBD sweetheart!

Let's make this a birthday to remember. It's all about you today, and I want to make you feel like the happiest woman alive.

Life could be difficult if you live it with the wrong partner, but I was lucky to find my happy place in you. Happiest b-day, wife. I wish the best for you!

HBD to the best multitasker in the world: my amazing wife.

I hope we will always remain in love. HBD, Sweetheart!

Most people read quotes to find the true meaning of life, but all I need to do is to look into your eyes. HBD, my dear wife

My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. HBD!

Since you came into my life, luck has always been on my side. I am so fortunate to have you in my life. Happy birthday, honey!

So many years have passed, but your beauty didn't fade away. Happy birthday, Baby.

Thank you for being my lover, wife, best friend, and soul mate! I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow. Wishing a happy birthday to the most beautiful wife!

Thanks for coming into my life and taking away all the solitude and agony. HBD, Honey!

The bond that our hearts hold is invincible, and it gets stronger whenever you win my heart with your cute efforts. Happy b-day, Cutie.

No need for Facebook to tell me about your b-day. It's written deep in my heart, just like the love I have for you. May you have the sweetest b-day ever!

On birthdays people wish for many things. For yours, I hope that you only want one: that you get to live for many, many years so that we can spend them together.

The day you became my wife was the happiest day of my life. I love you with all my heart and always will. Today I send wishes for a b-day that is as wonderful as you, my dear.

God took a lot of time to perfect a gem with no flaws, and that gem is the love of my life. Happy birthday, angel!

There is no one I would rather spend the rest of my life with than you. Thank you for being such a loving, caring, and thoughtful person. Have a great birthday!

Romantic wife's birthday wishes in English

How can I wish my wife a happy birthday? If this question is on your mind, why not try weaving a romantic message into the birthday wish? Here is a look at some great messages to choose from.

To my beautiful wife, I am so lucky to have you in my life. You are one of the best things that ever happened to me. I love you. Enjoy your special day.

To my soulmate, to my partner in crime, to my ice cream lover (more than me), I am so blessed to have you in my life. HBD, wife!

Happy b-day to my wonderful wife. You are the light of my life and make every day special. I love you more with each passing day and am excited about all the future holds.

To the best woman in the world, my wife: I wish you another year of happiness and love.

Today we are celebrating you, my love, the woman who makes every day a celebration. HBD!

Very few people meet their soul mates, but I have been so lucky enough to marry you. I wish you have a wonderful birthday. Happy b-day, dear.

Wishing an HBD to my beautiful wife, who never ceases to make each day the greatest!

With a woman like you in my life, I really am the luckiest man in the world. I truly admire and appreciate you. Happy birthday!

You are a wonderful mom, a loving wife, and a fantastic human being. HBD to my wife, a.k.a. perfection.

You are in your mid-thirties, yet you celebrate your b-day like a ten-year-old. I wish you maintain your chirpy and bubbly attitude till the end. Happy b-day to the best wife ever!

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Thank you for making my life so beautiful every day. Happiest birthday, darling!

You are the only woman who has ever filled my heart with this much love, and I cherish every day we spend together. Thank you for being there for me year after year. Enjoy your birthday!

You are the woman who made our family so strong. I love you, and I truly hope you are blessed with many more years on this earth and by my side.

You are my wife, my life partner, and my friend. I can't tell you how ecstatic I feel having you in my life. You are my everything. I don't ever want to lose you. Wishing you a happy b-day, my wife!

You fill my darkest days with light. I will make your b-day and every day brighter for you.

You make me want to be a better human being, and this makes me want to love you even more. Happy birthday my lovely wife!

You make not just me but our entire family complete every single day. I hope you get all the happiness, love, respect, and prosperity you deserve. Have a lovely b-day, darling!

I am forever grateful for having you in my life. HBD, darling!

You may be older by a year today, but you are sexier than ever! HBD, sweetheart

You mean more to me than you will ever know, and I am thankful that we are soulmates! I hope you have an extra special day!

Your heart is where I belong, and my heart is where you belong, which is why I know we will never be torn apart. I love you so much, wifey. Happy b-day, sweetheart.

Your zestfulness to celebrate every single moment of life makes me fall for you even more. Happy b-day, my sweetest wife!

Birthday wishes for a mother

Mothers are, inarguably, some of the most important people in our lives. When their birthdays come around, it is important to celebrate them and remind them how much we appreciate the sacrifices they made for us. Here are some messages you can send your mother on her birthday.

Destiny may have made you my mom, but I chose you as my best friend. Happy b-day, my lovely mom!

Every year of ageing is another year of learning. You've taught me so well, and each year I look forward to learning new things from you. Happy birthday!

Happy b-day to my incredible mom. You are the most loving and giving woman I know. Take the time to treat yourself and create memories you'll cherish forever.

Happy B-day to my amazing mother, mentor, and friend. May God bless you each year.

Happy b-day to my fabulous mom. As you celebrate another year, always remember how absolutely amazing you are to me!

Happy b-day to my fantastic mom. May your special day be just as beautiful as you are. Have a great day!

Happy B-day to the best mom ever! Sure, you get older every year, but to me, your heart is as young as ever.

Happy b-day, mom! I hope you get everything you've wished for. You deserve it.

Happy birthday to my superwoman, the best mother ever – You! I love you!

HBD to you, mommy. I love you!

I believe in angels, superheroes, miracles, blessings, good luck, and destiny. Because I find all these in you, mom. You are my everything. Happy b-day, mom!

I wish that your eyes will always be free of tears, on your b-day and always. Love you, ma!

If I become even half the woman you are, I'll be grateful. Happy birthday to my fearless and beautiful mom.

Mom, there are hundreds of days in a year, but your birthday outshines every single one of them.

On your special day, I wish you lots of happiness. So grateful for you, mom. Happy birthday!

Thank you for being a shoulder I can always lean on, no matter what. I love you so much. Happy birthday!

Thank you for being such an awesome role model for me. You will always be my biggest inspiration. Happy birthday, mom.

The definition of motherhood would be meaningless if it didn't have you as an example. Happy b-day, mom!

The more b-days you have, the more beautiful you get. Have a great b-day, mum.

You have always been my biggest supporter. I wish you the absolute best b-day, mom!

How can I write a birthday status for my wife?

Feel free to use one of the messages above as your status update on your wife's birthday. She will appreciate the thoughtful words.

Celebrating your wife or mother on their birthday is quite important. It lets them know how much you care about them. Still, coming up with the perfect birthday wishes for a wife and mother can be challenging. Luckily, we have created a collection of beautiful messages to choose from.

