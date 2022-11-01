Have you ever read a news headline and struggled to establish whether it was real or not? The world has become so strange recently, and sometimes one can find it challenging to differentiate real news from fake news. Nonetheless, some funny fake news headlines are worth the uncertainty because they can make your day.

We live in the information age, which means that there is much information. Unfortunately, not all of it can be trusted, as people sometimes create fake reports for fun. Therefore, you must always verify your story before sharing it. Don't be a propagandist.

Funny fake news headlines that are sure to make you crack up

Fake news is information that is misleading or false, usually deliberately in order to fuel an agenda. Sometimes the goal is to tarnish a person’s image, other times, it’s to make money from people’s reactions. However, funny fake news headlines are often made purely for humour.

Funny fake news headlines about COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a whole new fear for many people. With the fear came paranoia, which created a new sub-genre of fake news titles. Unfortunately, this also resulted in so much false information about the pandemic circulating on social media. Still, some funny breaking news headlines resulted from the debacle.

Funny fake news headlines about Florida

Most people who have gotten their updates from social media for some time are familiar with the "Florida man" trope. Story titles that start with "Florida man" almost always turn out ridiculous, leaving many wondering what happens in Florida. While many are fake, many are real, which makes them even funnier as you can never be too sure. Above are some hilarious "Florida man" fake breaking news headlines.

Satirical fake breaking news headlines

Fake headlines can also be used as a tool for social commentary. Satire is a great tool for exposing people's stupidity and vices, especially in social and political issues like human rights limitations. Sites like The Onion, an American digital media company, have specialised in publishing satirical headlines.

Another site, Reductress, has feminists who create headlines from funny jokes for girls and guys alike. Not only do these provide humour and entertainment, but they also make readers pause and think about important things.

Fake news headlines about relationships

Love and dating in this generation can be tough. Social media and other pressures have made many people cynical about modern-day relationships. No wonder exclusive relationships are a popular topic for funny fake news headlines today.

Jokes about relationships can make people feel like they're not alone. Everybody has had their fair share of modern dating struggles. These headlines also add to funny text messages to share with friends. Just ensure they know they're fake.

Strange fake news headlines

Reality can be strange sometimes. Animals and babies surprise people daily, and people act illogically. Sometimes reality is so odd that it looks fake.

Comedians sometimes provide such headlines as answers to people's most weird questions. The only problem is that they are meant purely for humour, not as actual solutions. Luckily, these strange headlines are not real.

Fake headlines that almost seemed real

The best fake breaking news headlines blur the line between fiction and reality. And the absurdity of modern-day reality makes these headlines even more hilarious because they could have been real.

Relatable funny fake news headlines

Have you ever read a headline and immediately thought "same"? These headlines are funny because people can relate to their subject matter. Who can't relate to making up excuses to skip work or failing to get their life together?

Dark fake news headlines

There are some places so dark, psychologically, that only humour can go. Taboo and sensitive topics can be difficult and uncomfortable to talk about. This is why funny dark jokes injected into fake breaking news headlines can result in messed up but memorable stories.

How do I avoid fake news?

With so many sources sharing news daily, it can be easy to fall into the trap of fake reports. However, you must ensure you don’t become a propaganda peddler. To do this, you must ensure the story you’re reading is genuine before sharing it. Here are some tips to avoid circulating fake reports.

1. Think

Always think critically and evaluate the story. Does it make sense in a real-world context? Is it plausible? Does it sound too absurd to be true? Most times, if it sounds too strange to be real, it usually is.

2. Verify the source

Is the report posted by a reputable source? Big media sites usually hold their reporters to higher standards than gossip sites. Therefore, if the information comes from a site known to peddle rumours, it may be unreliable.

3. Google it

The easiest way to figure out whether the news is fake is to do a Google search. Usually, true stories are reported by multiple sources. If the story you have can only be found on one site or not on Google at all, it may be fake news.

4. Consider biases

Most people who share news have an agenda, and you need to gauge it. Is the news shared to polarise opinions about a certain issue? Is the source objective? Can you be objective about the topic yourself? Try to seek the same story from a source on the opposite side of the topic. Remember that headlines are often sensationalised to push a perspective.

5. Ignore it

If all these checks fail, ignore the story. You don’t have to be the first one to break it to those you know. If it is a true story, it will come out anyway. You will spare yourself the embarrassment of believing and propagating fake news if it is false.

News headlines can sometimes be intentionally misleading. Funny fake news headlines, for instance, could seem real at first glance. This is why verifying news before sharing it with others is paramount.

