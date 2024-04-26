Burkina Faso has suspended the BBC and Voice of America radio networks from broadcasting

Burkina Faso suspended the media platforms after they aired a rights report accusing the army of attacks on civilians in its battle against jihadists

The British and US broadcasters are the latest international media organisations to be targeted since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in the West African country in a September 2022 coup

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Burkina Faso has temporarily suspended the programmes of the BBC and Voice of America (VOA).

As reported by Al Jazeera on Friday, April 26, the decision of the French-speaking country follows the broadcast of news stories about a Human Rights Watch report accusing the Burkinabè army of abuses against civilian populations.

The story alleged that the Burkina Faso army massacred 223 villagers in a revenge attack.

The country’s superior council for communication (CSC) announced late on Thursday, April 25, that “the programmes of these two international radio networks broadcasting from Ouagadougou have been suspended for two weeks”.

Le Monde also noted the development.

Burkina Faso's press sanctions: Not the first time

It is not the first time that Burkina Faso has targeted media outlets with sanctions.

In March 2023, it suspended all broadcasts by the France 24 news channel a few months after also suspending Radio France Internationale (RFI). It accused both public media outlets of having relayed jihadist leaders' messages. The following month the correspondents of French newspapers Liberation and Le Monde were expelled.

Also, the junta-led government suspended the print and online operations of French media outlet Jeune Afrique in the country after the publication of two articles about tensions within the military.

In June 2023, it suspended French TV channel La Chaîne Info (LCI) for three months.

