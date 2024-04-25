Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a suit seeking to reverse the appointment of Hannatu Musawa as Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs lacked locus standi (legal right) to institute the suit.

Justice Omotosho gave the ruling on Thursday, April 25.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, he also held that even where the plaintiffs were vested with the legal right to file the matter, the suit, itself, lacked merit.

