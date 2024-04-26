Nkechi Blessing has slammed those peddling rumours that she went under the knife to have her backside done

In an interview with the reality star, Uriel, Blessing said that her backside was nature as it has not been operated upon

She also added that before the BBL became so common and trending in Nigerian, she has been known with a big backside

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has reacted after it was rumoured that she had undergone surgery to enhance her backside.

The movie star was a guest on Inside Scoop with Pulse, anchored by reality star, Uriel. The host had asked her if her backside was natural as people have insinuated that he had worked on it.

Responding to the claim, the lady who is in love with a younger man said that before BBL started trending in Nigeria, she had been known as someone with a big backside.

Nkechi Blessing reacts to rumour of doing BBL. Photo credit @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Blessing says fans complain too much

Also speaking about the public display of her lover on social media, the thespian, who got expensive gifts for Valentine's Day explained that fans complain too much about celebrities.

According to her, people will be the ones lamenting that she was showing off her lover too much and if she stops posting, they will be the ones spreading the rumour that her relationship has crashed. She asked what they wanted.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Blessing said about her backside. Here are some of the comments below:

@isabellachygo:

"In this comment section, na mostly women talking down on her. “Her face this, that, she don old, she’s phat” as if they are perfect themselves. Some of My gender and toxicity eh."

@official_slimscrilla:

"Nkechi looking like who do nyash for face."

@kambeaut.y:

"Was just looking at her fingers they look good with the jewelry and nails."

@mr_pauljd:

"See their face."

@inumidun_:

"She’s so beautiful regardless."

@marybakes_:

"Yes she is naturally endowed and beautiful. Got natural chin people pay for.'

@chukwu.chigozirim:

"Na only this bra this girl get.'

@ca.s.i.e:

"Natural and real."

@big_timaaa:

"This information no concern me."

@adourablesteve_c:

"I see Peter and paul Abi nah Garri Dey worry my eyes ?."

@p_peetaah:

"The podcast wey the host is always on bra.... Odiegwu!"

Nkechi defends Odumeje

Legit.ng had reported that Blessing was in support of controversial clergy, Odumeje.

While granting an interview, Blessing shut down claims that Odumeje was a fake clergy.

She recounted her experience after meeting the man. According to her, Odumeje told her things about herself that people can find on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng