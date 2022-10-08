67 incredibly creepy facts that will make your hair stand on end

Some creepy facts may seem fictional because of just how grotesque and unbelievable they sound. Many things in this life are so truly bizarre that are minds are barely capable of comprehending them. You might think that nothing can surprise you any more, but think again.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Numerous discoveries have been made worldwide, and other amazing things continue to unfold. Below are some creepy facts that will make you see life differently.

Creepy facts about life

Many things in life are mysterious. You may not understand them but also cannot deny their existence. Here are some facts that will leave you appalled:

Mistakes committed by healthcare professionals are one of the leading causes of death in the world. It is estimated that avoidable medical errors cause approximately 2.6 million deaths in low and middle-income countries.

Brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria Fowleri, lives in warm freshwater or contaminated water bodies. When it enters the human body, it causes brain inflammation and ultimately damages the brain.

While kissing seems a passionate act, it is ultimately very 'dirty'. The mouth contains billions of bacteria, and it is estimated that people transfer about 80 million of them when kissing.

Vampire moths, scientifically known as Calyptra Canadensis , feed on the blood of vertebrates, including humans. The male moth feeds on blood, while the female moth feeds on fruit juice.

Your respiratory passages secrete a lot of mucus daily to keep your respiratory system clean. You swallow about 1.5 litres of mucus, but you hardly notice because phlegm is thin and transparent.

Human skin sheds millions of dead cells every minute, estimated to be between 0.03 grams and 0.09 grams per hour. However, the amount of dead skin cells shed in your life can be as high as your body weight.

Locked-in syndrome, also referred to as pseudocoma, causes paralysis except for eye movements and blinking. Furthermore, the person is conscious of his surroundings but cannot move or communicate.

Yawning may be a sign of fatigue or hunger. Averagely, a person yawns ten times daily, making it approximately 3650 yawns in a year.

Faking a smile might be harmful in the long run. A study on drivers who have to smile to impress their customers showed that they had adverse health effects in the long term.

Sankt Gallen brewery from Japan is known for making beer from half-digested coffee beans from elephant dung. The beer is called Un Kono Kuro.

There is evidence that a fir tree can grow inside a person's lung.

Your body has about 200 bones, and each of your feet has approximately 26 bones. Your two feet have 52 bones making a quarter of the bones in your body.

20% of all kids hear voices.

It is estimated that a person makes between 15 and 30 gallons of tears each year.

Creepy facts about death

With many misconceptions about death, it could be challenging to differentiate facts from fiction. However, here is a list of disturbing facts about death you should know:

Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles

Source: UGC

Trapped air inside a dead body would cause it to groan as the air escapes.

Forensic entomologists tell the time and cause of death of a person by studying insects found at the crime scene to solve the puzzle.

Two hours after death, the cornea becomes cloudy, and pressure in the eyeballs decreases, making them flaccid. Ultimately, the eyeballs flatten and sink into the eye sockets.

Two gases, cadaverine and putrescine, emitted from a dead body cause the distinct foul smell of dead.

Dead people appear to have longer nails and hair, because dehydration after death causes the skin to retract, making them appear longer than before death.

Every day, approximately 150 thousand people die worldwide. Cardiac diseases cause 48 742 deaths per day.

When one dies, they gradually lose their senses. However, hearing is the last sense lost in the process of dying.

Corpse wax, also known as adipocere, is a waxy greyish substance that covers a dead body, preserving it. It forms in the absence of oxygen.

When a head is chopped off, it remains conscious for about 20 minutes.

It would take between 200 thousand and 2 million mosquitoes to draw a significant amount of blood from your body to cause death.

Scary facts about sleep

A lot may happen when you are asleep, and you will probably not know about it when you wake up. Creepy facts about dreams and sleep might scare you, but they will also help you understand it better.

Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Sleep paralysis is a sleeping disorder that makes the body paralysed in sleep, yet the brain is active.

Sleepwalking, also known as somnambulism, makes one walk around while asleep. It is more common in children than adults. However, children outgrow the condition in their teen years.

Precognitive dreams come to happen in real life. These dreams tend to predict future happenings.

Humans can go up to 11 days and 25 minutes without sleep. Randy Garder set this record in 1963.

Humans have the least sleep time and can willingly delay sleep. Other mammals do not delay sleep.

Night owls get more nightmares than early birds.

Do you sometimes feel like you're falling only to wake up abruptly? That feeling is called hypnic jеrk, and scientists still have not figured out why it happens.

Insomnia is the leading sleep disorder in the world.

Approximately 45% of adults snore occasionally, and 25% snore regularly. Chances of snoring are high in overweight people, middle-aged men, and postmenopausal women.

Poor sleep patterns and inadequate sleep can cause a high body mass index.

Dysania problem is a condition that makes you feel like not getting out of bed in the morning. It is caused by nutritional deficiency or depression.

Scary facts about the ocean

Ocean water covers a significant part of the earth, estimated to be 70%. While there are many amazing things about the ocean, some of its secrets are scary, and here are things you ought to know:

Photo: pexels.com, @kelliechurchman

Source: UGC

The deepest part of the ocean lies in the Pacific Ocean at The Mariana Trench. It is estimated that the ocean floor is 36,200 feet (11,030 meters) below the water's surface.

The ocean can crush you to death. Humans can withstand up to 4 atmospheres of pressure attained at 66 feet (20 metres) water depth.

The ocean floor has more than three million shipwrecks. Only a tiny fraction of the shipwrecks have been discovered.

80% of the ocean is unexplored, meaning that there are still many things yet to be known about the ocean.

The gulf of Mexico has a place called 'the hot tub of despair'. Due to the high contents of methane and salt, everything that ends up there dies.

An estimated 20 million tonnes of gold lie under the ocean translating to approximately $77 trillion.

Ships that sunk in the ocean carried artefacts estimated to be more than the ones in museums.

Annually, approximately 12.7 tonnes of plastic is dumped into the ocean. The garbage adversely affects the ocean’s ecosystem.

Devil’s triangle, known as the Bermuda Triangle, is a section of the North Atlantic Ocean known for mysterious things. About 50 ships and 20 aeroplanes have disappeared in the area.

Light can only penetrate up to 330 feet of water. The ocean's average depth is 12400 feet; therefore, below 330 feet, the ocean is pitch dark.

Jellyfish kill five to eight times more people than sharks do.

Scary space facts

Space exploration has revealed many things making the inhabited place more understandable to man. Some of the space discoveries are interesting, while others can be terrifying.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay

Source: UGC

Used rockets and broken satellite parts form part of the space junk orbiting the earth. A single collision of the objects can cause multiple collisions making space navigation impossible.

Breaking the laws enacted by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs would make you a space outlaw.

Zero pressure in space would make the air in your lungs expand rupturing the tissues. This would last 15 seconds without spacesuit protection.

Sound travels through a medium, but no sound can be heard since space is a vacuum, making it a dead silent place.

The space is a vacuum, so your nose cannot pick a smell from it. However, astronauts from space noticed a metallic aroma on the surface of their spacesuits.

The Milky way galaxy alone has about 100 billion stars. With the multiple galaxies in space, the total number of stars in space could be uncountable.

Footprints on the moon would last between 10 and 100 million years. This is because moon rocks erode slowly by 0.04 inches every 1 million years.

Temperature in space can rise as high as 234 degrees Celsius.

Some stars are basically zombies. After dying and becoming a white dwarf, a star can become a gargantuan supernova. It then siphons the surrounding material from other stars, gaining a new life.

To continue the supernatural trend, there are vampire stars. These celestial bodies known as blue stragglers siphon the hydrogen fuel from older red stars, which slowly kills their 'victims'.

Some Neptune storms are enormous enough to swallow the Earth.

Astronaut have to drink their own recycled sweat and urine, as water is a limited resource in space.

Random creepy facts

Ranging from technology to natural phenomena, things that can sometimes scare you happen in the world. Here are some random things that you probably did not know.

Photo: pexels.com, @domj

Source: UGC

Phones have 25,127 bacteria per square inch, making them dirtier than a toilet seat which has 1,201 bacteria per square inch.

For nearly three decades, MDZhB, a ghostly radio station has been broadcasting in Russian, and no one claims ownership.

After chopping off a chicken's head on 10 September 1945, Mrs. L.A Olson was surprised to see it alive. The chicken, named Mike, was alive for the next 18 months.

Approximately 27,000 trees are felled daily to cater to toilet paper demand.

Sedlec Ossuary is a Roman Catholic church in the Czech Republic decorated with more than 40 thousand human bones.

A centuries-old book from Harvard University entitled Destines of The Soul is bound in human skin.

Most fatal diseases have no symptoms and only manifest when it is too late to get treatment.

Komodo dragons poison their prey and stalk it for hours until it is overwhelmed. The dragons then find it easy to devour the prey.

Dead bodies in Lake Superior do not decompose due to extremely low temperatures. Therefore, human bodies are recognisable.

With many wonders in different parts of the world, it is impossible to know everything. However, some creepy facts are worth knowing, and the above list highlights scary facts that will surprise you.

