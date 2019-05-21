Top 30 funny text messages you can send to your friends

Friends are the most priceless gifts that the universe can ever offer to us. It is essential to make our pals happy by sharing some good laughable moments that make our lives exciting and memorable. Make such beautiful moments by merely sending your friends funny texts messages that will surely make them laugh their problems away.

We are living in the technological century, where making our besty happy can only take us seconds. You do not have to be creative to achieve this. Just follow the below lists of funny text messages that will surely turn a frown into a smile no matter the situation your pal is experiencing. These include funny text messages for a female friend, funny text jokes, and messages to cheer up a friend, funny, witty messages, among others.

Funny texts jokes

One primary reason that we have pals is to share some of the hilarious jokes that we come across our daily lives. By simply crafting jokes into text messages, you can laugh out loud (LOL) with your favourite human as you share happy moments through funny text jokes.

Hey pal, what name would you call a dog that has no both legs?...well it does not matter what name you might call him, trust me he is not coming!

Since you think you know too much than me, what breed of dog can jump higher than buildings? The answer is "any dog," because buildings cannot jump.

Dear besty, if you get the answer to this, then lunch is on me. What is the tallest building in the entire world?... It must be the library because it has so many stories!

Funny text messages for your friend when they are sad

Even though we love and would like to protect our friends from any harm, the reality is that sadness and hard times tend to loom amid our friendships. This might include our friends facing breakups, rejections, and much more. Nothing works better to cheer them up like funny text messages.

Hey, beautiful. Stop crying because it is over. Start smiling because that ungrateful loser is someone else problem.

Don't be sad that he chose her over you, stop counting your thunderstorms, and start counting your rainbows!

Hey pal, if they hurt you again, just tell me, I can make their death look like an accident! Don't worry I have got your back.

Please remember, do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.

If you feel down, like the world is not listening, and you feel like crying, just remember, there is someone out there struggling to pull a push to open door.

Hilarious texts full of wit for your friend

This is for those buddies who not only share great times but also are sharp in mind. Instead of just sending any funny messages, why not put in some intelligence and witty fun to spice up the moment? Explore the below list for inspiration on how to come up with witty, hilarious texts.

Before we meet tonight for the party, just remember that life is not a fairy tale. If you lose your shoe at midnight, you are drunk.

Dear besty, I hope you studied well for tomorrow's exam. Today as I was reading, I noticed that the word "Studying" was made up of two words originally…" students dying!"

Hey pal, don't let anyone look down upon you. People like that need a high-five in the face with a chair.

Next time you make fun of me, I will give your phone number to all the kids and tell them it is Santa's hotline.

Hey friend, wanna hear a joke? "Two strands of DNA are walking down the street. One says to the other: "Do these genes make me look fat?"

Funny texts to send your best friend

The truth remains that many people would love to have special people in their lives that they could refer to as best friends. If you belong to that lucky group of individuals, then you can borrow the below funny texts to cheer your better half.

Hey there, did you know that you are my BFFLWYLION... that means that you are my "Best Friend For Life Whether You Like It Or Not."

Hey buddy, I think that you and I will definitely be friends forever. You know why? Because we are too lazy to find new pals.

It is incredible how we can coincidentally look at one another and without even having to say a word, know we are making fun of the same person.

Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me, then I remember, oh! I put up with you! So we are even.

Dear best buddy, life is too short to be serious all the time. So… if you cannot laugh at yourself, call me…I will laugh at you.

We have been friends for so long that I cannot imagine which one of us is the bad influence.

Funniest text messages to send your friend during birthdays

Best friends are more like brothers and sisters from different mothers. Celebrating their birthdays is one of the most important days of our lives as we clearly express our love to them. There is no simpler way to achieve that than coming up with the funniest texts that will surely make them laugh and tickle their funny bones.

Happy Birthday to my one and only true best pal. What would I do without you? Without our conversations, I bet my therapy bills would be outrageous.

Happy Birthday to my best friend ever! May your troubles be few and far between as my grandmother's teeth!

Happy Birthday to one of the very few people of whom I can remember their birthdays without depending on a Facebook reminder.

For your Birthday, I wanted to give you something that was both funny and charming, but then I remembered you already have me in your life. HBDAY!

"Forget about the past; you can change it. Forget about the future; you can predict it. Forget about the Present; I did not get you one! Happy born day, my besty!"

Funny things to text a girl

Most boys tend to find it hard to make their female girlfriends smile. Others go to the extents of buying them expensive prices. Let me steal you a secret. By finding Funny text messages to send your female friend, you can make the bond between you grow stronger as not all girls are attracted to money.

A friend like you is like a good bra… "Hard to find, Supportive, Comfortable, Always lifts you up, Makes you look better… and always close to your heart!"

I think you are an interior decorator. Do you know why? Because when you walked in class that day, the room was suddenly beautiful and perfect!

Have you ever traveled to another planet apart from planet earth? (Her reply: NO!) Wow! We have so much in common!

Hey besty, I think you need to see the doctor (Her: Why?) Because you have beauty all over your face!

Excuse me, dear, today when I met you, I believed that you must have been lost. (Her: Why?) Because heaven is up there, not down here!

Tell me, did it hurt? (Her: what?) When you fell from heaven and broke your wings! Because to me, you are as beautiful as an angle.

From the above list of funny texts messages, I believe you have got some great ideas that will make you that friend who everyone loves to be close to due to the creative, funny texts messages that you send. You do not need money, you do not need a fancy present, or even die for your friend to show that you care for them, send them funny text messages and have a great time daily.

