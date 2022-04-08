5 Personal Tips for Curating Quality Stories : the Legit Ways

Writing compelling content does not just begin from a fancy idea in the head or multiple sourced information about incidents or a stream of events. The process also involves multiple writing traditions processed into a piece of beautiful quality news.

For a story to be genuinely accepted, the writer's credibility and the relevance of what he writes to the community of the audience play vital roles. A good story does not just write itself. Just as a diamond passes through pressure, so is a good and quality piece of writing.

Here are 5 tips that make a good story and can make you lead the way through:

Writing a topnotch story can be tough, but the reward is immeasurable. Credit: Jimmy Kate

Source: Getty Images

1. Get a creative headline

A compelling headline remains an integral engine in curating a quality news report. The headline is a nucleus of a whole process; it captures readers' minds and gives them a clue into the whole story. Therefore, it is essential that the headline is more creative and possesses the necessary keywords. The headline must also be emotional and sensitive to the readers' demands.

Meanwhile, it must not be ridiculously boring, obviously sensationalised and plagued by clickbait. A lousy headline makes and mars an excellent report; the reason a journalist writing a report has to be careful.

2. Domesticated language

When writing a news report, the language must be localised and domesticated to be easy to read and digest. Good writing aims to be clearly understood beyond barriers and informative as wide as possible.

It is not suitable for a story to be rigid in language. The language has to be lowered so that a 3-year-old kid can read and decipher. Readers -- except for poetry-- love seeing their faces in the story. This begins with language use.

3. Proper structure

No matter how beautiful a report is, it can be totally destroyed by a lack of proper structure. Therefore, a good story must possess a climax and linear structure; that is, it begins with the most intense, important and exciting idea.

Readers are attracted to a story that quickly introduces them to the most important information. Misplacement of facts in the story can damage readers' interest because most of them do not read beyond 30 mins.

Any story that takes them beyond that time frame must have possessed a compelling introduction that consists of the vital information, followed by the less significant ones.

Digital media has provided every community of readers with hundreds of alternative stories. To make them glued to yours, you have to give them the best structure.

4. Subject your stories to editing and copyediting before publication

Copyediting a text ready for publication is to ensure that it is explicit, consistent, correct and complete. This involves applying consistency to the language and formatting and checking errors that can render a great report helplessly poor.

A story must be given to a separate editor or copyeditor because a writer cannot be the same as an editor. There must be someone somewhere who can pinpoint errors, notice vague statements and conflicting ideas, strike-out redundancy and inconsistency in writing.

Before clicking a publish button, remember you cannot be your writer and (copy)editor. Combining the same roles can lead to awful outputs. Errors, be they grammatical or structural, kill professionalism and damage credibility.

5. Compelling social lead

Like the headline, the social lead is also a robust process in curating a fantastic story. When sharing on social media, it is essential to remember to give the readers the best social lead.

As it suggests, a social lead gives readers a snippet of a whole idea in the story. So, it has to be emotional, creative, attractive and designed to give some information that opens the possibility of readers eager to want to read what the story is about.

Great social leads are catalysts for organic traffic to your stories. They drive engagement and give both the authors and his work a credibility boost.

Writing a good story can be tough, though rewarding. Therefore, it is important to place attention o the above highlighted key elements to get the best out of a great idea or piece of writing.

