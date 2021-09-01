Clayton Cardenas’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, tattoos

Clayton Cardenas is a multi-talented performer who has worked as an actor, director, writer, and producer. He is also a painter as well as a spoken word poet. He is known for his roles in Mayans M.C, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and S.W.A.T.

Unlike many in his field of work, Cardenas is not a theatrically trained actor. He once said that he had to grow up really fast, and he was not in the best place in life before stumbling into acting. Have a look at Clayton Cardenas' bio to find interesting details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Clayton Cardenas

Clayton Cardenas Nickname: Clay

Clay Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 24 November 1985

24 November 1985 Age: 35 years (as of 2021)

35 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States

West Covina, California, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US

Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality: American

American Clayton Cardenas' ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'3"

6'3" Height in centimetres: 190

190 Weight in pounds: 198

198 Weight in kilograms: 90

90 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Sibling: 1

1 Sister: Janae Cardenas

Janae Cardenas Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Actor, producer, writer, director

Actor, producer, writer, director Facebook: Clayton Cardenas

Clayton Cardenas Twitter: @cardenasclayton

@cardenasclayton Instagram: @claytoncardenas

How old is Clayton Cardenas from the Mayans?

The American actor was born in the city of West Covina, California, on 24th November 1985. As of 2021, Clayton Cardenas' age is 35 years old.

Is Clayton Cardenas Filipino?

He is Hispanic American, but he does have some Filipino roots. His mother is Filipino-Mexican.

Career

Clayton has written, produced, and directed films and television programs in addition to acting. In 2014, he made his acting debut in the short movie Nice Guys Finish.

In the same year, he wrote and appeared in Out the Box. Since 2018, he has been playing Angel Reyes in the Mayans M.C. series.

Clayton Cardenas' movies and TV series

Below are his acting credits according to his IMDb

TV series

2018-2021: Mayans M.C. as Angel Reyes

as Angel Reyes 2020: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Romeo Solís

as Romeo Solís 2019: FBI as Ray Costa

as Ray Costa 2017: American Crime as Diego Castillo

Films

2018: Snowfall as Felix Hermano

as Felix Hermano 2018: S.W.A.T. as Lucero

as Lucero 2017: Khali the Killer as Pimp

as Pimp 2017: Lowlife as Wayne Hernandez

as Wayne Hernandez 2016: The Was as Miles

as Miles 2016: Madaran as Bystander

as Bystander 2015: Secret Love

2015: Actor for Hire

2015: House on Lockdown as Hitman

as Hitman 2014: Out the Box

2014: Nice Guys Finish as Bad Boy 3

As a producer, he has produced the following films and TV shows

2016: The Was

2016: In Varrio We Trust

2015: Secret Love

2015: Wrecking Spot Sessions

2015: Out the Box

Who is Clayton Cardenas' wife?

The American actor is not married, but rumours suggest that he is dating Emily Tosta, a 23-year-old actress who plays Leticia Cruz on Mayans M.C.

How tall is Clayton Cardenas?

Clayton Cardenas' height is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm), and he weighs 198 lbs (90 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Clayton Cardenas' tattoos

Clayton has various tattoos on his forearms and his chest. Some of his most prominent pieces include the comedy and tragedy masks on his shoulder, a large crown near the elbow, the word FAMILY down his forearm and a crescent moon on his chest.

Social media

The actor is very popular across various social media platforms. He has 74K followers on Facebook, and 32k+ on Twitter. Clayton Cardenas' Instagram has 300k+ followers.

Clayton Cardenas has earned a particular place in the hearts of many entertainment lovers, thanks to his participation in Mayans M.C. In addition, he has contributed significantly from his various roles as an actor and producer.

