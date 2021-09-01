Clayton Cardenas’ biography: age, height, ethnicity, wife, tattoos
Clayton Cardenas is a multi-talented performer who has worked as an actor, director, writer, and producer. He is also a painter as well as a spoken word poet. He is known for his roles in Mayans M.C, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and S.W.A.T.
Unlike many in his field of work, Cardenas is not a theatrically trained actor. He once said that he had to grow up really fast, and he was not in the best place in life before stumbling into acting. Have a look at Clayton Cardenas' bio to find interesting details about his career and personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Clayton Cardenas
- Nickname: Clay
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 24 November 1985
- Age: 35 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: West Covina, California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Clayton Cardenas' ethnicity: Mixed
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'3"
- Height in centimetres: 190
- Weight in pounds: 198
- Weight in kilograms: 90
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Sibling: 1
- Sister: Janae Cardenas
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Actor, producer, writer, director
- Facebook: Clayton Cardenas
- Twitter: @cardenasclayton
- Instagram: @claytoncardenas
How old is Clayton Cardenas from the Mayans?
The American actor was born in the city of West Covina, California, on 24th November 1985. As of 2021, Clayton Cardenas' age is 35 years old.
Is Clayton Cardenas Filipino?
He is Hispanic American, but he does have some Filipino roots. His mother is Filipino-Mexican.
Career
Clayton has written, produced, and directed films and television programs in addition to acting. In 2014, he made his acting debut in the short movie Nice Guys Finish.
In the same year, he wrote and appeared in Out the Box. Since 2018, he has been playing Angel Reyes in the Mayans M.C. series.
Clayton Cardenas' movies and TV series
Below are his acting credits according to his IMDb
TV series
- 2018-2021: Mayans M.C. as Angel Reyes
- 2020: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Romeo Solís
- 2019: FBI as Ray Costa
- 2017: American Crime as Diego Castillo
Films
- 2018: Snowfall as Felix Hermano
- 2018: S.W.A.T. as Lucero
- 2017: Khali the Killer as Pimp
- 2017: Lowlife as Wayne Hernandez
- 2016: The Was as Miles
- 2016: Madaran as Bystander
- 2015: Secret Love
- 2015: Actor for Hire
- 2015: House on Lockdown as Hitman
- 2014: Out the Box
- 2014: Nice Guys Finish as Bad Boy 3
As a producer, he has produced the following films and TV shows
- 2016: The Was
- 2016: In Varrio We Trust
- 2015: Secret Love
- 2015: Wrecking Spot Sessions
- 2015: Out the Box
Who is Clayton Cardenas' wife?
The American actor is not married, but rumours suggest that he is dating Emily Tosta, a 23-year-old actress who plays Leticia Cruz on Mayans M.C.
How tall is Clayton Cardenas?
Clayton Cardenas' height is 6 feet 3 inches (190 cm), and he weighs 198 lbs (90 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.
Clayton Cardenas' tattoos
Clayton has various tattoos on his forearms and his chest. Some of his most prominent pieces include the comedy and tragedy masks on his shoulder, a large crown near the elbow, the word FAMILY down his forearm and a crescent moon on his chest.
Social media
The actor is very popular across various social media platforms. He has 74K followers on Facebook, and 32k+ on Twitter. Clayton Cardenas' Instagram has 300k+ followers.
Clayton Cardenas has earned a particular place in the hearts of many entertainment lovers, thanks to his participation in Mayans M.C. In addition, he has contributed significantly from his various roles as an actor and producer.
