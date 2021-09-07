George Sear’s biography: age, height, sexuality, education

George Sear is an actor, writer, and director from the United Kingdom. He became well-known for his appearances in films and television series such as Alex Rider as Parker Roscoe and Will as Billy Cooper.

George attends the 2020 Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion And Art Festival - Opening Night at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

He enjoys playing the piano and guitar in addition to acting. At the age of 11, he appeared in Waiting for Godot at the Theatre Royal, where he had the opportunity to work alongside notable actors such as Sir Patrick Stewart.

Where is George Sear from?

The actor was born in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, to Simon and Juliet Sear. He has two sisters, Lydia and Rudy Sear.

His father, Simon, is BJSS's Chief Innovation Officer, and his mother, Juliet, is a baking specialist, food stylist, author, and host of her own cooking show titled Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear.

How old is George Sear?

George attends the Summer of Disney+ event at Pergola Paddington in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

George Sear's age is 23 years old as of September 2021. He was born in 1997. George Sear's birthday is on 14th November.

Is George Sear British?

Yes, the actor was born in a British family. His ethnicity is white.

George Sear's education

Apart from the fact that he was homeschooled, not much is known about his educational background.

Career

His acting career journey began when he was ten years old through various auditions. However, he picked up his first major role in 2009, when he appeared in two episodes of The Bill's TV series.

He has also directed and written a short film, When Fate Calls. George has been cast in the upcoming mockumentary Kali Karate: The 2nd Beginning.

What movies is George Sear in?

Here is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Movies

2021: Reefa as Etone

as Etone 2015: Up All Night as George

TV shows

2020-2021: Love, Victor as Benjamin 'Benji' Campbell

as Benjamin 'Benji' Campbell 2020: Alex Rider as Parker Roscoe

as Parker Roscoe 2018: Into the Badlands as Arthur

as Arthur 2017: Will as Billy Cooper

as Billy Cooper 2014-2016: Evermoor as Seb Crossley

as Seb Crossley 2009: The Bill as Noah Morris

What is George Sear's sexuality?

Following his role in the teen drama Love, Victor, his sexuality has become the talk of the town. He portrays Benji Campbell, Victor's openly gay classmate and crush, in the series.

With George's exceptional portrayal of a gay character, many question if the actor has the same sexual identity in real life. Is George sear gay? No, he is not.

Pascal Vicedomini (L) and George Sear attend the Los Angeles Italia Film, Fashion And Art Festival - Opening Night at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

How tall is George Sear?

George Sear's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs approximately 149 pounds (68 kg). The talented actor has hazel brown eyes and brown hair.

George Sear is a young up-and-coming actor who is making his strides in Hollywood. He has appeared in several critically acclaimed TV shows and surely has more ahead of him.

