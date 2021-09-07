George Sear’s biography: age, height, sexuality, education
George Sear is an actor, writer, and director from the United Kingdom. He became well-known for his appearances in films and television series such as Alex Rider as Parker Roscoe and Will as Billy Cooper.
He enjoys playing the piano and guitar in addition to acting. At the age of 11, he appeared in Waiting for Godot at the Theatre Royal, where he had the opportunity to work alongside notable actors such as Sir Patrick Stewart.
Profile summary
- Full name: George Sear
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: November 14, 1997
- Age: 23 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, United Kingdom
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: British
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Height in feet and inches: 5'9"
- Height in centimetres: 175
- Weight in pounds: 149
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Eye colour: Hazel brown
- Hair colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Sisters: Lydia and Ruby Sear
- Father: Simon Sear
- Mother: Juliet Sear
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Homeschooled
- Occupation: Acting
- Hobbies: Photo shooting, body surfing, mountain climbing, and swimming
- George Sear's Instagram: @gsear
- Twitter: @GSear
- Facebook: @George Sear
Where is George Sear from?
The actor was born in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, to Simon and Juliet Sear. He has two sisters, Lydia and Rudy Sear.
His father, Simon, is BJSS's Chief Innovation Officer, and his mother, Juliet, is a baking specialist, food stylist, author, and host of her own cooking show titled Beautiful Baking with Juliet Sear.
How old is George Sear?
George Sear's age is 23 years old as of September 2021. He was born in 1997. George Sear's birthday is on 14th November.
Is George Sear British?
Yes, the actor was born in a British family. His ethnicity is white.
George Sear's education
Apart from the fact that he was homeschooled, not much is known about his educational background.
Career
His acting career journey began when he was ten years old through various auditions. However, he picked up his first major role in 2009, when he appeared in two episodes of The Bill's TV series.
He has also directed and written a short film, When Fate Calls. George has been cast in the upcoming mockumentary Kali Karate: The 2nd Beginning.
What movies is George Sear in?
Here is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in.
Movies
- 2021: Reefa as Etone
- 2015: Up All Night as George
TV shows
- 2020-2021: Love, Victor as Benjamin 'Benji' Campbell
- 2020: Alex Rider as Parker Roscoe
- 2018: Into the Badlands as Arthur
- 2017: Will as Billy Cooper
- 2014-2016: Evermoor as Seb Crossley
- 2009: The Bill as Noah Morris
What is George Sear's sexuality?
Following his role in the teen drama Love, Victor, his sexuality has become the talk of the town. He portrays Benji Campbell, Victor's openly gay classmate and crush, in the series.
With George's exceptional portrayal of a gay character, many question if the actor has the same sexual identity in real life. Is George sear gay? No, he is not.
How tall is George Sear?
George Sear's height is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm), and he weighs approximately 149 pounds (68 kg). The talented actor has hazel brown eyes and brown hair.
George Sear is a young up-and-coming actor who is making his strides in Hollywood. He has appeared in several critically acclaimed TV shows and surely has more ahead of him.
