Calahan Skogman’s biography: age, height, heritage, wife, college

Calahan Skogman is an American actor, writer, and theatrical artist from Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is currently playing the role of Matthias in the television series Shadow and Bone.

Besides acting he enjoys working out and listening to music. What else is known about him?

Profile summary

Full name: Calahan Wade Skogman

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 13 May 1993

Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Taurus

Place of birth: Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States

Current residence: Seymour, WI, US

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Calahan Skogman's height in feet: 6'4"

Height in centimetres: 193

Weight in pounds: 187

Weight in kilograms: 85

Eye colour: Green

Hair colour: Light brown

Father: Wade Skogman

Mother: Stefani Skogman

Siblings: 1

Brother: Clayton Skogman

Relationship status: Single

University: University of Minnesota Duluth, University of Wisconsin, University of Southern California

Profession: Actor, theatre artist, writer

Instagram: @calahan.skogman

Calahan Skogman's biography

Calahan was born in Green Bay, WI, US, to Stefani and Wade Skogman. He has a younger brother called Clayton.

When is Calahan Skogman’s birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 13 May every year.

What is Calahan Skogman's heritage?

Is Calahan Skogman Swedish? No, he is not. He is American of white ethnicity. However, it is said that he has Nordic and Italian roots.

Calahan Skogman's college education

In terms of his educational background, he graduated from Seymour Community High School and went on to the University of Minnesota Duluth. Skogman later transferred to the University of Wisconsin where he graduated with a degree in theatre performance and broadcasting.

While at the University of Wisconsin he participated in basketball and football. He also participated in track field activities. Later, he enrolled at the University of Southern California to obtain a master's degree in acting.

Career

He began his acting career in college, starring in plays like Julius Caesar, Children of the Sun, The Metal Children, Swimmers, and Catch Me If You Can. He rose to prominence after portraying Agent Mills in the 2017 short drama film G.I. Jose. In addition, he has appeared in the films Smile, Vision, and Blood Puppet! Christmas'94.

The actor is currently playing a recurring role in the television series Shadow and Bone as Matthias Helvar, a Drüskelle from Fjerda who crosses paths with a Heartrender named Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan).

He is a member of a witch hunter army fighting the kingdom of Ravka in an attempt to capture Grisha, the people who possess the power of magic known as Small Science.

Is Calahan Skogman dating anyone?

Calahan in a brown hat and pink white T-shirt. Photo: @calahan.skogman

Source: Instagram

The actor is quite private and keeps his dating life out of the spotlight. However, rumours have surfaced that he is dating Danielle Galligan.

Calahan Skogman and Danielle Galligan are co-stars in the series Shadow and Bone. That said, neither of them has mentioned anything about them being a thing. Information on Calahan Skogman's wife is likewise unavailable because the actor is not married.

How tall is Calahan Skogman?

Calahan Skogman's height is 6 feet and 4 inches (193 cm). He has a weight of 187 pounds (85 kg). The actor's hair is light brown and his eyes are green.

Calahan Skogman has an extensive theatre background and several short film credits to his name. He has also received recognition for his performance in the popular Netflix show.

