Bella Podaras’ biography: age, height, birthday, parents, net worth

Bella Podaras is an American actress, model, and television personality. She has appeared in television series like The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia and Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event.

Bella started taking acting classes at the age of 3 and made her acting debut in 2015. What else is known about the American actress? Have a look at her bio to find out more details about her.

Bella Podaras' biography

Bella was born in 2004 in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She is the daughter to Koda and Perry Podaras. She is also the granddaughter of Kie Jr and Donna Mushikini. Her other relatives include Mekala, Olivia, Julie Pressey, and John Podaras.

Is Bella Podaras Mexican?

The actress is not Mexican. Bella Podaras' parents come from Greece hence she is of European-Greek descent

How old is Bella Podaras?

Bella Podaras' age is 18 years as of 2021.

When is Bella Podaras' birthday?

She celebrates her birthday on January 6. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

She developed an interesting in acting when she was three years old. She took up theatre classes and also practised dancing and singing.

At 12, Bella and her family relocated to Los Angeles, where she met Nikki Pederson, who connected her with a talent manager in Los Angeles.

In 2015, she appeared in a music video, The Wheel Workers: Whole Other World as the Driver. She made her debut in the film industry in 2017 in the television series Gwen's World of Weird, where she portrayed the role of Cheerleader/Pretty Girl. She has since appeared in other four television series.

Bella Podaras' movies and TV shows

Below are all the TV series the actress has played a role in.

2021: Family Reunion as Kelly Anne

as Kelly Anne 2020: The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia as Brooke Bishop

as Brooke Bishop 2020: Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event as Brooke Bishop

as Brooke Bishop 2018: Barry as Barry's Daughter

Who is Bella Podaras' boyfriend?

The actress is currently in a relationship with Garrett Wareing, an American actor, best known for his role as Zach Fordson in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, TJ Morrison in Manifest and Bobby in Independence Day: Resurgence.

The couple began dating in 2019. Previously, Bella was in a relationship with Seth Lee, an American actor, writer, director, and martial artist. They broke up in 2018.

How tall is Bella Podaras?

Bella Podaras' height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm). She weighs 127 pounds (58 kgs). Her body measurements are 32-24-34 inches (81-60-86 cm).

What is Bella Podaras' net worth?

According to Married Biography, her net worth is estimated to be between $100k to $500k. This information is, however, not official.

Bella Podaras is a young actress who is still building her career in the film industry. She currently has six acting credits under her name, and she has displayed great talent in all the series she has appeared in.

