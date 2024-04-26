Nigerian singer, Tems is on the lips of everyone, following the release of her latest single dubbed, "love me jeje"

"Love me jeje", released today, April 26, 2024 is a track sampled from renowned Nigerian singer, Seyi Shodimu's 1999 classic

The song is now gradually gaining air-play as fans of the singer and actor are loving the vibe and rythm of the classic.

Openiyi Temilade, a Nigerian singer is currently trending for all the right reasons. The singer, who was Billboard's 2024 Women in Music Breakthrough recipient has just released a single, titled, "Love me jeje".

On her latest single, she sampled singer, Seyi Shodimu's 1999 classic, "Love me jeje". The track was released today, April 25. Many of her fans have revealed how remarkable it is.

Nigerians are also loving that fact that she had the genius idea of re-igniting such a timeless jam.

Nigerian Grammy-award-winner, Temilade Openiyi releases new single, samples Seyi Shodimu Credit:@temsbaby,@seyishodimu

Source: Instagram

See Tems Singing "Love me jeje" below:

In October, 2023, the Grammy-award-winner released her last single, dubbed, "Me & U". It served as her follow up single to "If Orange Was a Place".

Nigerian's React To Tems' New Song

Since the release of "Love me jeje" Nigerians, including her south-African counterpart, Tyla have reacted to a video of her singing the song on her Instagram page. See some reactions below:

@maivelsbeauty

"Let’s goooooooo."

@Stevechuks_

"you’re my sugar, my honey, my tender lover ."

@honeys_money

"Your voice is so soothing. I’m about to run this song in the ground lol."

@kaylapscott_

"I'm tired of these singles temilade it's time for an album so u can go on tour."

@signore_miguel

"Personally don’t think anyone would release a much better album than tems this year."

@0g_ritaaa

"Finally some good loving to my ear."

Tems Flaunt Backside As She Walks To The Car

Before now, Tems would leave much to the imagination considering her choice of outfits. But many of her fans began to throw jabs at her and called her names, adding that she needs to loosen up.

She listened and decided to start giving the fans what they like. Legit.ng recently reported a video of her stealing the attention of many Nigerians.

It was one where she flaunted her backside while she walked to her car, following a show performance.

Source: Legit.ng