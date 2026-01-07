Riyad Mahrez has sent a subtle message to Nigeria ahead of their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash

The Super Eagles will face off against the Desert Foxes for the first time at AFCON since their last meeting in 2019

Both Nigeria and Algeria have won all four matches played so far in the competition in Morocco

If Africa Cup of Nations history were a movie, Nigeria vs Algeria would be one of its most dramatic sequels, and Riyad Mahrez has just dropped a chilling trailer.

The Algeria captain has fired up the rivalry ahead of Saturday’s AFCON 2025 quarterfinal clash in Marrakech, reminding Super Eagles fans of a painful night in Cairo six years ago, a night many would rather forget.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez in action for the Desert Foxes in the Round of 16 clash vs DR Congo. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Algeria booked their place in the last eight with a gritty extra-time win over DR Congo, sealed by Adil Boulbina’s stunning 119th-minute strike, ESPN reports.

Waiting for the Desert Foxes in the quarterfinal is an unbeaten Nigeria led by Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen.

Mahrez revives 2019 rivalry with Nigeria

For Nigerian fans, one image still stings, and that is Mahrez stepping up in the 95th minute at AFCON 2019 and curling a free kick past the Super Eagles to end their title dream.

That moment has never truly faded, and the Algeria captain knows it.

See video here:

Speaking ahead of the quarterfinal, Mahrez made it clear he is ready for another chapter in this growing rivalry.

“We haven’t conceded many opportunities, and we still know we have players who can make a difference.

“Nigeria? We know them well; the game will not be easy. A free kick at the last minute again? We will see, anything is possible,” Mahrez was quoted by Elbotola.

Mahrez’s statement felt less like caution and more like a reminder that signifies Algeria are not afraid, and history might repeat itself.

Nigeria’s firepower vs Algeria’s discipline

This quarterfinal between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes sets up a classic AFCON clash of styles.

The Super Eagles are the highest-scoring team at AFCON 2025 with 12 goals scored in four games. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria arrive as the tournament’s most entertaining side, direct and devastating in attack.

The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals in four games, breezing past Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16.

Lookman has been the heartbeat of Nigeria’s attack with three goals and four assists, while Osimhen continues to terrorise defences with his relentless movement and finishing.

Algeria, however, play a different game as Les Fennecs are built on control and patience.

They have conceded just one goal all tournament and showed ice-cold composure against DR Congo, absorbing pressure before striking late.

Nigeria vs Algeria head-to-head

Nigeria and Algeria have faced each other five times in the last decade, with Algeria holding the upper hand, per Squawka.

The Desert Foxes have come out on top three times, including the 2019 AFCON semifinal victory, compared to Nigeria’s one win.

But this Super Eagles squad feels different, and they are desperate to finally turn the page and win Nigeria’s first AFCON trophy since 2013.

