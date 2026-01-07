Panam Percy Paul has announced the untimely death of his son, Samuel, in a heartbreaking post shared on his Instagram page

In the emotional message, the gospel singer spoke about the deep pain of coming to terms with the loss of his young son

Following the post, many of his followers joined him in mourning, offering prayers for his family and for the peaceful repose of Samuel’s soul

Veteran gospel singer and music professor, Panam Percy Paul, has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of his son, Samuel.

In a heartbreaking post shared on his Instagram page, the renowned minister announced the sad news, revealing how difficult it had been for him to find the strength to process the painful loss of his beloved son.

Fans comfort gospel singer Panam Percy Paul over loss of son. Photo credit@panamepercypaul

Source: Instagram

He described the moment as one of the hardest experiences of his life, and admitted that it took time before he could summon the courage to speak publicly about it.

The Bow Down crooner stated that he was devastated to share the news and expressed the deep sorrow that now fills his heart.

Panam Percy Paul speaks about late son

Speaking further about his late son, Panam Percy Paul described Samuel as a creative soul who was humble, hardworking, and deeply devoted to his family and his work. He said Samuel had a good heart and noted that his absence would leave a void that could never be filled.

Fans pray for Panam Percy Paul over son's death. Photo credit@paanmpercypaul

Source: Instagram

Mourning his son, the gospel singer who was involved in an accident a few years ago, said he would forever miss and cherish the memories they created together. He added that while the pain remains heavy, he would continue to hold on to the love they shared.

Panam Percy Paul also shared that his faith gives him comfort, stating that he believes his late son is now in the arms of Jesus, which serves as a source of consolation during this painful time. He accompanied the post with photos of Samuel and prayed for his son’s soul to continue resting in peace.

Following the post, fans and fellow gospel music lovers flooded the comment section to console the grieving singer. Many offered prayers for the peaceful repose of Samuel’s soul and asked God to grant Panam Percy Paul and his family the strength and fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Here is the Instagram post of the singer here:

How fans reacted to Panam Percy Paul's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post as seen below:

@dimple_liz reacted:

"Kai Kai so sorry about this painful loss."

@ywalexy4lyf commented:

"God will strengthen your heart, in this turbulent time."

@that_kwale_boy shared:

"Lord have mercy!! This is just too sad. Please kindly accept my most sincere condolences. May his soul Rest in perfect peace."

@laurettaenator stated:

"Condolences to you sir and the family. May God rest his soul."

@espritdecofffee stated:

"Oh no! I'm so sorry for your loss, sir. May the Holy Spirit wrap you and your family in His arms and comfort you all in Jesus name."

@stevewilliz shared:

"Kai it is well, Rest on brother, my condolences sir."

Source: Legit.ng