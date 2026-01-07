VDM’s endorsement followed a crucial clarification from the EFCC regarding Yahaya Bello’s ₦82.2bn fraud trial

The activist claimed to see a "true leader" in Bello, insisting that the former governor has outgrown his past flaws

VDM dismissed Senator Natasha Akpoti’s leadership credentials, suggesting she should be at home "cooking for her husband

Social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has publicly declared support for former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello ahead of the Kogi Central senatorial election.

VDM’s position comes on the heels of a clarification by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding Bello’s ongoing N82.2bn fraud case.

The anti-graft agency stated that the former governor remains innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law, clearing the political path for Bello’s senate ambition.

VDM endorses Yahaya Bello's senate bid over Natasha Akpoti. Photos: Yahaya Bello, VDM, Natasha Akpoti.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, VDM described Bello as a leader who has grown through controversy and deserves another opportunity to serve.

“In light of what happened in the past, the controversy, the accusations by the EFCC, and criticisms from some Nigerians, I see a true leader who has worked on his flaws and, over time, has become a better man. Everybody deserves a second chance,” he wrote.

According to him, Bello’s experience as a former governor gives him an edge in the Kogi Central race, especially at a time when leadership, in his words, requires toughness rather than emotions.

He argued that the former governor should be allowed to prove himself again, insisting that past controversies should not permanently define a political career.

“Let him show Nigerians the good in him,” VDM added.

He stressed that leadership should be judged by capacity and experience rather than public sentiment alone.

While praising Bello, the social media commentator did not hold back in his assessment of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who is expected to face Bello in the Kogi Central contest.

VDM claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan lacks the experience and qualifications required for effective leadership. He further described her political style as overly emotional, a statement that immediately caught public attention.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail VDM's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@the_real_tobe_official stated:

"Everybody for the country deserves a second chance since una say Harrison no do any wrong😒😒 Make Bandits repent and become president self"

@mbekepatrick101 wrote:

"I understand this message perfectly, for tbus Harrison matter, we truly deserve the kind of leaders we have in this country"

@itsfredor commented:

"If una fit defend Harrison wey be thief then let’s all join hands to give Yaya Bello a second chance"

@portharcourtcarguy_ noted:

"2 things either they have hacked Vdm account or he is saying if we forgive Harrison we can also forgive yahaya Bello!!!!! What is good for the goose is good for the gander"

EFCC says Yahaya Bello is innocent in the ongoing fraud case until proven otherwise. Photos: @yahayabello/IG.

Source: Twitter

VDM slams Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman joined other celebrities in reacting to the performance of the Super Eagles in their AFCON match against Mozambique.

In his video, the activist said what happened between Osimhen and Lookman should not have occurred.

He stated that Osimhen’s teammates are not his children and that the striker should be mindful of how he reacts in certain situations.

Source: Legit.ng