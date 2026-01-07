The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned FCT Minister Nyesom Wike against interfering in its internal affairs

APC spokesperson Bala Ibrahim insisted that Mr Wike is not a member of the ruling party and therefore has no right to meddle

His remarks came during a Trust TV interview where he addressed the minister’s clash with APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru

The Director of Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bala Ibrahim, has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against meddling in the internal affairs of the ruling party.

Ibrahim, speaking during an interview on Trust TV, said Mr Wike was not a member of the APC and therefore had no right to interfere in its activities. He accused the minister of “mixing right and wrong” and described his actions as those of a “busybody.”

He stated:

“Hon. Minister Wike is mixing right and wrong. He doesn’t know what it means to be called busybody in law. He’s a lawyer and anybody that meddles into affairs that don’t belong to him is a busy body.”

APC membership dispute

According to Daily Nigerian, the APC spokesperson stressed that Mr Wike had no standing within the party. He said:

“As far as membership of the party, APC, is concerned, Wike is not a member of the APC. And he has no right to interfere in the affairs of the APC. To do that is to be a meddlesomer. And if you meddle into affairs that are not within the purview of your right, you have to get your wings cut.”

Ibrahim added that unless Mr Wike formally joined the APC, he would continue to face resistance.

“Wike has attempted to interfere in the affairs of the APC, his wings will be cut unless he decides to do the right thing. And the right thing is to resign membership of whatever political party he belongs to, and come into the APC,” he said.

He suggested that Wike remained a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), though questions about his legitimacy in the party were for the PDP to resolve.

“You can guess that he belongs to the PDP, it is now left for the PDP to say he’s a legitimate or rightful member of the party or not. If he’s an illegitimate member of the PDP let him belongs to nowhere,” Ibrahim remarked.

Wike’s support for President Tinubu

On allegations that Wike had been working with the APC to weaken the PDP, Mr Ibrahim pointed to the minister’s repeated declarations of support for President Bola Tinubu. He said:

“Without holding brief for him, I have heard him say multiple times that he is in support of President Bola Tinubu, and he has no regrets for supporting him. Before the election he said he was going to support the President, after the election he supported the president, and President Bola Tinubu is the leader of the APC.”

Mr Ibrahim explained that while Mr Wike’s support for the president might give the impression that he was working for the APC, it did not grant him authority within the party.

“To that extent yes he has helped the President, since the president is a member of our party, but that doesn’t give him the powers to interfere in the affairs of the APC,” he said.

He added:

“If he’s working for the singular progress of the president, he’s not working for the progress of the APC. He’s working for the success of the president — and there is a difference between working for the progress of the president, the presidency and the party where the president belongs.”

