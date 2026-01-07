A man was blown away by Anthony Joshua's attitude at his late friends' burial and took to social media to share his observations

According to the man who was present at the burial, he had the opportunity to speak with Joshua and spoke about what the boxer told him

Joshua's friends, Latif 'Latz' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, were laid to rest in London on Sunday, January 4, after losing their lives in a fatal accident in Nigeria on Monday, December 29, 2025

A man who was at the burial of Sina Ghami and Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, Anthony Joshua's friends who died in a fatal accident along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, December 29, has opened up about how the British-Nigerian boxer behaved at the occasion.

Joshua was present as his friends were buried in London on Sunday, January 4.

Anthony Joshua at burial: Man gives account

In a video shared on Instagram, the man with the handle @unspoken_atiq, observed that the burial was graced by people from different races, religions, colour and creed, all united in love, prayer and respect for the two departed men.

However, he marvelled at Joshua's attitude, which he said would stay with him for life. According to him, Joshua was seen comforting people, praying and interacting well with other mourners, despite going through a tough time.

He was moved by the boxer's show of humility and sincerity, with no iota of ego displayed.

Man's personal encounter with Joshua at friends' burial

The man further disclosed that he spoke with Joshua, encouraging him with the words of Allah's prophet and he said the boxer appreciated him.

He prayed Allah grants Joshua strength and protect him from the evil eye. His post partly read:

"...Every race, every religion, every colour and creed stood together, Muslims and non-Muslims, united in love, prayer, and respect for two souls taken too soon.

"What I witnessed from @anthonyjoshua will stay with me for life. A man who has been in a car crash. A man who lost both of his best friends. Yet he stood with grace, humility, and strength beyond words.

"He prayed. He comforted others while carrying his own pain. He shook every hand, hugged everyone, thanked people for coming, and showed nothing but love to the public. No ego. No distance. Just sincerity.

"I had the honour of speaking to him. I said, “My brother Anthony, remember this, the Prophet ﷺ said: The best among you are those who benefit others, not just Muslims.”

"He looked at me and said, “Thank you so much brother, I really appreciate that.” And you could see, it meant something. Anthony Joshua is built different. Not just physically strong, mentally, he is a superman. I have never seen anything like it. If Anthony ever sees this, brother to brother:

"May Allah grant you strength in abundance. May Allah protect you from the evil eye. May Allah guide you to where your heart finds peace and contentment. Ameen..."

Anthony Josuha: Man's account stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's account below:

edenhairexperience said:

"He's built different cos he's covered in the prayers of his parents. The Lords got him, he was raised to be a unifier and gatherer... And God hasn't finished with him yet...

fisa_bim

"Allahu Akbar.May Allah grant them Jannah.May Allah grant AJ the strength to bear this huge loss."

emeraldboutique25 said:

"Ameen. He's a beautiful soul. God bless protect and preserve him."

olawolechristiana said:

"Thank you so much Sir for sharing this awesome message 🙏."

bashirzahid said:

"BarakAllahu Feek Brother, What a Beautiful Message ☝️."

Latif's father's message to son's burial attendees

