Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has been inducted as an honorary member of the prestigious Lagos Motor Boat Club

The globally renowned Afrobeats singer received a certificate and club hat from the Commodore following his high-energy performance at the club's New Year's Eve gala

The induction has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans celebrating the honour while others questioned its significance compared to international awards

Nigerian music superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been inducted as an honorary member of the prestigious Lagos Motor Boat Club in Lagos, following his performance at the club’s New Year’s Eve gala.

The globally renowned Afrobeats singer and songwriter was presented with a certificate and club hat by the club’s Commodore during a ceremony that was captured in images from the event.

The honour aligns Wizkid with prominent members, including Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and Ogiame Atuwatse, the Olu of Warri, merging his international celebrity with local prestige.

The Lagos Motor Boat Club, founded in 1950 as an exclusive haven for boat lovers, has grown into a meeting place for wealthy Nigerians, royals and business leaders. The club is known for its boat races and private social events attended by people of influence.

The induction comes after Wizkid’s high-energy performance at the club’s New Year’s Eve gala, where he thrilled attendees with his signature Afrobeats hits.

Club officials described the event as a celebration of cultural and social synergy, positioning Wizkid as a bridge between global entertainment and Nigeria’s elite social networks.

The historic club continues to represent a stronghold of influence and prestige, and Wizkid’s induction connects him more closely with Lagos’ high society.

This membership marks a symbolic homecoming for the international star, affirming his status not just as a musical icon but also as a fixture in Nigeria’s high society.

Fans react to Wizkid's latest honour

@SundayIgbi90712 said:

"Na only hat una idolo fit see collect 2026. Very soon fc go come online con dey drag for boat hat as achievement."

@Ka2biaa commented:

"So this is what the great legend Wizkid has to offer now ??? Him mate dey sell out shows and win international awards. But him dey sell boat for Lagos mainland."

@kryptobiony wrote:

"Honoring talent in diverse fields can inspire creativity beyond traditional boundaries."

@ruged30BG reacted:

"Na Boat club this one de join, him mates despite he's tour him own na fooling."

@sir__a26 opined:

"Look at Wizkid out here collecting hats and honors like it's just another Tuesday. Legendary energy!"

@Leo_jhayy9 said:

"Some dey receive plaque from sold out shows, see wetin my idolo dey receive."

@OgonnayaAg69555 commented:

"As Grammy No Work Make We Use This One Day Hold Body."

Olamide declares Wizkid the greatest after Fela

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian rap icon Olamide Adedeji declared Wizkid the greatest Afrobeats artist ever after Fela Kuti during a viral press conference clip from Toronto, Canada.

Baddo praised Wizkid's global impact, consistency, and role in evolving Afrobeats, saying Wizkid's influence goes beyond hit songs to cultural moments and boundary-breaking achievements.

The comment sparked intense debates online as fans and netizens reacted, with some hailing Olamide's humility for not naming himself and others urging artists to stop comparisons because none of them sings like Fela.

