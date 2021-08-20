Popular Polish names for boys and girls, and their meanings

Polish baby names are perfect for any parent who envisions their child going far in life, with elements of courage, stoicism, and faith. Here are some beautiful Polish names.

What are common Polish names? If you are looking for a unique name for your baby, check out our selection of Polish names and meanings.

What are some common Polish girl names?

There are a variety of names you can choose for your little princess. The most common Polish female names include:

Adelajda : Graceful or noble

: Graceful or noble Agata : Good-hearted

: Good-hearted Basia : Foreign woman

: Foreign woman Berna : Brave like a bear

: Brave like a bear Bolesawa : Large glory

: Large glory Bozena : The divine one

: The divine one Celina : Moon goddess

: Moon goddess Danuta : God is the judge

: God is the judge Dorota : Bright-minded person

: Bright-minded person Dosia : Giving to God

: Giving to God Ela : My God is an oath

: My God is an oath Eliza : God is my pledge

: God is my pledge Elzbieta : God is bountiful

: God is bountiful Elzbieta : My God is an oath

: My God is an oath Emilia : Rival

: Rival Filipina : Lover of horses

: Lover of horses Florentyna : Blooming

: Blooming Genowefa : White wave

: White wave Gertruda : Sharp as a spear

: Sharp as a spear Gizela : Pledge

: Pledge Hania : Gracious

: Gracious Hanna : Grace

: Grace Henrieta : Home ruler

: Home ruler Irene : Peace

: Peace Itka : The industrious one

: The industrious one Izabella : God is my oath

: God is my oath Izolda : Fair aspect

: Fair aspect Jadwiga : Refugee of the war

: Refugee of the war Jagna : Chaste or sacred

: Chaste or sacred Joasia : God is merciful

: God is merciful Juliste : Strong-spirited

: Strong-spirited Kazandra : To excel

: To excel Kinga : Brave

: Brave Lena : Kind-hearted or alluring

: Kind-hearted or alluring Luvyna : Bright

: Bright Magdalena : From Magdala

: From Magdala Marcelina : From Mars

: From Mars Martyna : Warlike

: Warlike Milena : Pleasant or gracious

: Pleasant or gracious Mina : Gilded helmet

: Gilded helmet Morela : Sweet like an apricot

: Sweet like an apricot Nadia : Hope

: Hope Olga : Holy

: Holy Paulina : Small

: Small Pola : Poppy

: Poppy Salomea : Peaceful

: Peaceful Sonia : Wisdom

: Wisdom Stasia : Resurrection

: Resurrection Ula : Strong like a bear

: Strong like a bear Vanessa : Butterfly

: Butterfly Wera : Victory bearer

: Victory bearer Zaklina : One who supplants

: One who supplants Zofia : Sofia or wisdom

: Sofia or wisdom Zuzanna: Lily

What are some female Polish names?

Here are more Polish names for girls that are unique and adorable.

Estera : Myrtle leaf

: Myrtle leaf Felka : Lucky

: Lucky Gaja : Earth

: Earth Irena : Peace

: Peace Izabela : My God is an oath

: My God is an oath Jadwiga : Battle

: Battle Jadzia : Battle

: Battle Jagoda : Berry

: Berry Jolanta : Violet flower

: Violet flower Julia: Youthful

Youthful Justyna : Righteous

: Righteous Kalina : A tree with white and pink flowers

: A tree with white and pink flowers Karina : Pure or beloved

: Pure or beloved Kasia : Pure

: Pure Katarzyna : Pure

: Pure Krystyna : Christian

: Christian Ksenia : hospitable

: hospitable Larysa : Cheerful

: Cheerful Leokadia : Clear

: Clear Lyudmila : Loved by the people

: Loved by the people Maja : Good mother

: Good mother Marcelina : Warlike

: Warlike Maria : Bitter or from the sea

: Bitter or from the sea Marzanna : Goddess

: Goddess Miroslawa : Peace and glory

: Peace and glory Nadia : Hope

: Hope Natalia : Born on Christmas day

: Born on Christmas day Natasza : Born on Christmas day

: Born on Christmas day Ola : Defender of men

: Defender of men Oliwia : Olive

: Olive Patrycja : Noble

: Noble Radomila : Glad favour

: Glad favour Radoslaw : Glad glory

: Glad glory Renia : Queen

: Queen Roksana : Star

: Star Roza : Rose

: Rose Ruta : Friend

: Friend Salomea : Peace

: Peace Stanislawa : Famous

: Famous Stefcia : Crown

: Crown Teodozja : Giving to God or gift of God

: Giving to God or gift of God Truda : Warrior woman

: Warrior woman Ula : Little bear

: Little bear Urszula : Little bear

: Little bear Wanda : Wanderer

: Wanderer Wera : Truth

: Truth Weronika : True image

: True image Wiktoria : Victory

: Victory Wiola : Violet

: Violet Wioletta: Violet

Violet Wisia : Battle victory

: Battle victory Wislawa : Great glory

: Great glory Yetta : Home ruler

: Home ruler Zaklina : Supplanter

: Supplanter Zaneta : God is gracious

: God is gracious Zdzislawa : Created with glory

: Created with glory Ziva : Life

: Life Zlota : Golden

: Golden Zosia : Wisdom

: Wisdom Zuzanna: Lily

What are some common Polish male names?

Polish boy names can be found in the list below.

Aadab : Good wish

: Good wish Aadalarasan : Attraction

: Attraction Aadalarasu : King of Dance

: King of Dance Aadarsh : Ideal

: Ideal Aadava : Sun

: Sun Aaddhar : Foundation

: Foundation Aadhar : Brilliant like the sun

: Brilliant like the sun Aadhav : Ruler

: Ruler Aadhavan : Brilliant like the sun

: Brilliant like the sun Aadhesh : Sun

: Sun Aadhev : First

: First Aadhikara : Lord Shiva

: Lord Shiva Aadhikesavan : One who is ideal for others

: One who is ideal for others Aadhimulam : One who is very first of everything

: One who is very first of everything Aadhinarayanan : The first God

: The first God Aadhira : Moon

: Moon Aadhirai : A special star

: A special star Aadhiseshan : Anyone

: Anyone Aadhishankar : Founder of Adwaitha philosophy

: Founder of Adwaitha philosophy Aadhunik : Modern or new

: Modern or new Aadi : Most important

: Most important Aadidev : The first God

: The first God Aadideva : Highest God

: Highest God Aadijay : The first victory

: The first victory Aadimoola : Supreme being

: Supreme being Aadinath : Supreme ruler of the universe

: Supreme ruler of the universe Aadinatha : The primordial master

: The primordial master Aadipta : Bright

: Bright Aadish : Full of wisdom or intelligent

: Full of wisdom or intelligent Aadit : Peak

: Peak Barrick : Grain farm

: Grain farm Barrie : Fair-haired

: Fair-haired Barse : Fresh-water perch

: Fresh-water perch Bart : From the barley farm

: From the barley farm Bax : Baker

: Baker Baxter : Baker

: Baker Betia : House of God

: House of God Betty : My God is plentiful

: My God is plentiful Beval : Like the wind

: Like the wind Beverlee : Beaver stream

: Beaver stream Burgaud : Variant of Burchard or strong castle

: Variant of Burchard or strong castle Burgeis : Lives in town

: Lives in town Burghard : Strong as a castle

: Strong as a castle Burghere : Lives at the fortress

: Lives at the fortress Burgtun : From the fortress town

: From the fortress town Burhbank : Lives on the castle's hill

: Lives on the castle's hill Clyftun : From the farm near the cliff

: From the farm near the cliff Clynt : Diminutive of Clinton or from the town near a hill

: Diminutive of Clinton or from the town near a hill Clyve : Lives at the cliffs

: Lives at the cliffs Cob : Heel

: Heel Dagmara : Day maiden

: Day maiden Dorota : Gift of God

: Gift of God Edek : Guardian of property

: Guardian of property Egidiusz : Protective shield

: Protective shield Jedrick : A strong man

: A strong man Jedrik : Strong

: Strong Ludoslaw : Loves glory

: Loves glory Ludwik : Renowned warrior

: Renowned warrior Mandek : Army man

: Army man Marcin : Warlike

: Warlike Maurycy : Moorish

: Moorish Michal : Who is like God

: Who is like God Mikolai : Victory of the people

: Victory of the people Radoslaw : Loves peace

: Loves peace Rafal : God heals

: God heals Rajmund : Mighty

: Mighty Ryzard : Strong ruler

: Strong ruler Sergiusz : Attendant

: Attendant Stanislas : Glorious camp

: Glorious camp Tolek : Gift of God

: Gift of God Tomislaw : Glory of the twin

: Glory of the twin Waleron : Brave or strong

: Brave or strong Wienczyslaw : Victory

: Victory Ziven : Alive and vigorous

: Alive and vigorous Zygmunt: Conquering protection

What are some Polish boy names?

You might also want to explore some of these unique Polish names for boys.

Aaban : Name of the angels

: Name of the angels Aabavaanan : Reliable or responsible

: Reliable or responsible Aabharan : Jewel

: Jewel Aabhas : The sense or feelings

: The sense or feelings Aabid : Worshiper

: Worshiper Aacharappan : Restless or proactive

: Restless or proactive Aacharya : Another name for Drona

: Another name for Drona A-wut : Weapon

: Weapon Bartel : Son of a farmer

: Son of a farmer Barth : Son of the earth

: Son of the earth Barthram : Glorious raven

: Glorious raven Basset : Variant of bassett

: Variant of bassett Baul : Snail

: Snail Bavol : Wind

: Wind Burhdon : Lives at the castle

: Lives at the castle Burhford : Lives at the castle ford

: Lives at the castle ford Burhleag : Lives at the castle's meadow

: Lives at the castle's meadow Burhtun : From the fortified town

: From the fortified town Burke : Fortified hill

: Fortified hill Clyff : Diminutive of Clifford or river ford near a cliff

: Diminutive of Clifford or river ford near a cliff Clyfford : River ford near a cliff

: River ford near a cliff Clyffton : From the farm near the cliff

: From the farm near the cliff Clyfland : From the cliff land

: From the cliff land Elek : Blond

: Blond Eljasz : God is the Lord

: God is the Lord Emmilian : Active

: Active Erek : Lovable

: Lovable Eufemiusz : Nice voice

: Nice voice Eustachy : Steady

: Steady Felcia : Lucky

: Lucky Feliks : Lucky

: Lucky Flawiusz : Blond

: Blond Florian : Flowering

: Flowering Jan : God is gracious

: God is gracious Janek : God is gracious

: God is gracious Januarius : Born on January

: Born on January Jarek : Born on January

: Born on January Jedrek : Strong

: Strong Mikolaj : Victory of the people

: Victory of the people Miron : Peace

: Peace Nelek : Like a horn

: Like a horn Nikodem : Conqueror of the people

: Conqueror of the people Nikolai : Victorious

: Victorious OLes : Defends mankind

: Defends mankind Patryk : Noble

: Noble Pawelek : Little

: Little Pietrek : Rock

: Rock Waldemar : Mighty or famous

: Mighty or famous Walerian : Brave or strong

: Brave or strong Zarek: God protect the king

Common Polish names that are religious

Some popular Polish names that are religious include:

Betzalel : In God’s shadow

: In God’s shadow Bolesław : He who will have a lot of fame

: He who will have a lot of fame Bogdi : Given by God

: Given by God Bogumił : One who is dear to God

: One who is dear to God Boguslav : God’s glory

: God’s glory Bogusław : To praise God

: To praise God Bożydar : Gift from God

: Gift from God Bożena : God

: God Bronisław : He who will defend his fame

: He who will defend his fame Czesław : One who will worship or respect the good name

: One who will worship or respect the good name Gabryjel : God is my shelter

: God is my shelter Jan : Gift from God

: Gift from God Janusz : God is gracious

: God is gracious Jarosław : Vigorous and powerful

: Vigorous and powerful Lazor : God has helped

: God has helped Mirosław : He who praises peace

: He who praises peace Wojciech: Warrior

Famous Polish first names

Have a look at some Polish baby names that will suit your little boy or girl.

Aleksander : Man's defender or warrior

: Man's defender or warrior Ambrozy : One who is immortal

: One who is immortal Antoni : Priceless one

: Priceless one Bazyli : A king

: A king Bratumil : A dear brother

: A dear brother Cibor : Honor battle

: Honor battle Dobrogost : Good guest

: Good guest Donat : The given one

: The given one Jakub : Supplanter

: Supplanter Jan : God is gracious

: God is gracious Jozafat : Yahweh has judged

: Yahweh has judged Kazimierz : He who destroys peace

: He who destroys peace Leon : Lion

: Lion Lubomierz : Love world

: Love world Ludomir : Means people

: Means people Metody : With the road

: With the road Mikołaj : Victory of the people

: Victory of the people Milogost : Gracious guest

: Gracious guest Radzimir : Someone eager to fight

: Someone eager to fight Serafin : The fiery one

: The fiery one Stanisław : Fame or praise

: Fame or praise Szymon : To be heard

: To be heard Uriasz: Yahweh is my light

There are numerous Polish names with lovely meanings. It is important to know the meaning of a name before giving it to your child.

