A Nigerian woman shared how a wife locked her husband out repeatedly until he finally moved out of the house

Neighbours begged the woman to open the door, but she refused, leaving the man no choice but to sleep in a neighbour's house for the night

Nigerians are reacting to the incident with some sharing painful personal stories and marriage advice they've gleaned over the years

A Nigerian lady has shared a story about marital issues she witnessed in her compound in Nigeria. According to her, two couples often quarrel in the compound, but one particular situation stood out.

She said the wife regularly locks her husband out of their home whenever they have an argument or when he returns late.

“There’s a married woman in my compound who does this thing; anytime her husband comes home late or they quarrel, she changes the padlock and refuses to open the door for him.”

Lady locks husband out, neighbour reveals

According to the lady (@kenkenlewu), the situation had been going on for a while. She recalled a recent incident where the husband was left outside for hours.

“Yesterday, the man stood outside for over two hours. All of us came out, begging her to open the door. She refused. Eventually, another neighbour had to accommodate him for the night,” she tweeted.

Things reportedly took a dramatic turn the next morning. The lady said the man returned with a truck and moved out.

“This morning, the man went out and came back with a truck. He packed all his belongings and left. That was when the woman started shouting and begging, calling all of us to come and help her plead with him not to go. Nobody answered her.”

She condemned the woman’s actions, saying,

“She’ll learn the hard way. Who locks a man out of his own house? Spoilt brat.”

Marriage counsellor offers advice

A marriage counsellor, Ladi Audu, who spoke with Legit.ng, shared her opinion on the situation. She advised that the husband should not rush to reconcile.

'The husband should give her time small let’s hurry Isa her mistake and learn some lessons before he accepts her back. She needs to learn some lessons since this is not the first time she is doing this. The husband should give her some months before accepting her back. Two or three months is okay so that she will learn lessons.”

Audu added,

“You can’t say it’s immaturity since she’s a married woman she is supposed to have sense for marriage. Marriage calls for patience, not manipulation.”

Nigerians react to woman who locked husband out

Joe Brendan shared a similar situation he witnessed, saying:

“Someone did this to my friend in the UK. Worse is that she locked him out when it was very cold because he go church when she say make he no go. he thought it was a Joke so he went to the window and was hitting the window of her room. Na so she call police on my guy o. Next day we ask am to file divorce. In this life, have funds and have a community willing to support. he file divorce, got a new place, dey pay child support. This babe has been begging and apologizing till last year. Bro has moved on. To marry dey fear am now. E better make you dey alone than make person use marriage give you pneumonia.”

Another commenter shared a painful personal experience, saying:

“That night, Mum locked Dad outside, refused to opened n ignored our concerns. We clung unto that locked iron bar gate, gazing at him throu the gate in open air. He tried to act No Worries to relief us but we understood. He left n in the morning, we got called Dad has passed on. Is being over 18 yrs, mum still feels guilty n sorry till today, as for fact that all we children were consciously involved n begged her to let him in, but she insisted. We are all adults now with families but the trauma of that single cross-night. we just have to live above it over a time, even making seemingly excuses for her to enable her escape deadly conscience attacks, otherwise, we would have lost both parents.”

Man and wife argue

In a similar report, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a hilarious video of his elderly grandparents arguing and tackling each other at home.

While sharing the video, the man asked people not to expect peace always in their relationships because even older people fight. Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it.

