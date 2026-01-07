Nigerian content creator Jarvis, known as Human AI, has publicly rejected being called her former partner's ex

The influencer responded to a fan's comment questioning her happiness after her December 2025 split from fellow content creator Peller

Fans reacted with mixed opinions on social media, with some criticising her response, while others questioned whether the former couple are still living together despite breakup

Popular Nigerian content creator Jarvis dismissed being labelled her former partner’s ex during a recent TikTok live, where she was likened to an algebra term and also responded to a fan who questioned her happiness.

Jarvis, whose real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, is widely recognised online as Human AI or Jardrolita, nicknames that reflect her robotic persona and quick humour.

In the viral clip from the live session, Jarvis reacted when fans referred to her as her former partner, Peller’s ex.

Explaining her frustration, she questioned why she was being called “X,” comparing it to an algebra term. She emphasised how the label felt reductive, as though her identity was being reduced to a mathematical symbol rather than acknowledged in her own right.

"Why are you calling me 'X'? X what? X like in algebra? So you people are putting me in mathematical form. What is wrong with you? X and Y? No, I'm not your ex."

The content creator used the opportunity to state that she is moving forward and does not want to be tied to her past relationship.

This live appearance comes shortly after her split from fellow influencer Peller, which took place in December 2025.

During the same session, Jarvis also addressed a fan who commented that she appeared genuinely happy following the breakup.

"You're really happy. Am I supposed to be crying? What kind of stupid question is that?"

Her response showed that happiness after a breakup should not be questioned or treated as unusual. She challenged the assumption that she should be visibly sad, making it clear that she rejects such expectations.

Netizens react to Jarvis's statement

@shaneghe_01 said:

"This girl just dey vex me 🙄make she and peller gerrout abeg"

@dinhholee__fmgc commented:

"So because you're Jarvis now we should be calling you 'J' and your journey with that very little boy should be forgotten? Ọkọ mi no matter how hard you try to play it down you're still his 'X'."

@cashbenkid wrote:

"She needs him more than he needs her. it's clear now and it has always been."

@man_like_nice reacted:

"If they truly ever dated and she's this sound, how do y'all expect the relationship to work? 🤣"

@drvanadium opined:

"Funny enough, peller and Jarvis are still living together... Those guys know how to manipulate social media. They have remove internet from their relationship."

@prolifikation said:

"Baby with the puff puff cheek, you need pellet more than he needs you, if e sure for you refund all the money he has given you and go broke"

@stanley_6_to_6 commented:

"This one never know she is losing relevance, if you think am lying go ask rude boy. People love you together when you separate love gone."

Peller addresses breakup in live stream

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, addressed his breakup with Jarvis during a live stream.

He confirmed they were now just friends and explained that Jarvis ended the relationship after his car accident and some distressing statements he made.

Peller also urged fans not to bully anyone online and shared plans to focus on himself in 2026, adding strict warnings for behaviour during his live streams.

