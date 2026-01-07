Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army / Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA foiled an armed robbery on the Abuja–Kaduna highway on Tuesday

One suspect, Kabiru Zayyanu, was arrested after sustaining a gunshot wound, while other gang members fled the scene

No casualties or abductions were recorded, and troops have maintained security dominance in the area

Troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA have successfully foiled an armed robbery attack along the Abuja–Kaduna highway, preventing harm to commuters travelling on the busy route.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 6, 2026, at Nasarawan Doka, following a distress call alerting security forces to an ongoing armed robbery operation in the area.

According to the Nigerian Army, troops on routine patrol swiftly mobilised to the scene upon receiving the alert and engaged the armed criminals, forcing them to retreat and effectively neutralising the threat.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Shuaib Umar, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Operation FANSAN YAMMA.

Suspect arrested, others flee

During the encounter, one suspect, identified as Kabiru Zayyanu, was arrested after sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was immediately evacuated to Doka General Hospital, where he received first aid treatment.

Other members of the criminal gang reportedly fled the area after coming under heavy military pressure.

No casualties or abductions recorded

The Army confirmed that no casualties or abductions were recorded during the operation. Troops also conducted a hot pursuit of the fleeing suspects, although no further contact was made.

Security sources said the arrested suspect will be handed over to the appropriate security agency after the conclusion of preliminary investigations.

According to the statement, the general security situation around Nasarawan Doka and adjoining communities remains calm, with troops maintaining a strong presence and continuing to dominate the area to prevent any resurgence of criminal activities.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, the Nigerian Army urged members of the public to continue to report suspicious movements and activities to security agencies.

