A lady posted a rare video of Anthony Joshua at the burial of his friends, Kevin Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, in the United Kingdom

What Anthony Joshua did in the video got people talking, as some said he wasn’t expected to do such a thing during the period of mourning

The video is trending on social media, as conversations surrounding the burials of both men continue to go viral online

A lady’s video showing boxer Anthony Joshua at his friends’ burial got people talking on social media.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State on December 29, 2025.

A video of Anthony Joshua at his friends' burial gets people talking. Photo: @jouelsbracelet_by_samara

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road. Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Lady posts video of Anthony Joshua at friends’ funeral

Anthony Joshua’s friends, Abdul Latif and Sina Ghami, were buried on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London, and Anthony Joshua was present for the ceremony.

A TikTok user, @jouelsbracelet_by_samara, posted a video of the boxer at the ceremony, where he was seen hugging and greeting people.

The video was captioned:

“Anthony Joshua giving someone a hug, appreciates his fans.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Anthony Joshua’s video at friends’ funeral sparks buzz

Many who came across the video stated that the boxer was seen smiling, which was not expected of him as someone who was mourning.

@Jazz said:

"He doesn’t look sad in any video."

@Hennessy said:

"sorry to say but why is he smiling?he lost his 2 best friends,he is making me think otherwise. it's not up to a month his friend passed away in his country and he is already laughing?"

@Akel Akel said:

"Man is giving high 5."

@wiseone said:

"Non of my business but he looks wayyy to normal for someone who’s seen 2 people killed in front of him, his mates . He even saw his friends bodies in the car be taken away he looked normal."

@Olu Daniels said:

"AJ should be monitored closely. If any trigger appears in his mind, he might do the unthinkable. People like this often smile on the outside, but inside, the situation differs."

@Beatz_Flowz said:

"As if people are questioning his reactions. do you want him to be crying with toilet rolls in each hand. not everything is what it seems. being alone behind closed doors is where the real battle is."

@__arrt____ said:

“He doesn’t look sad”…”He’s smiling”….do yall know some people mourn after funerals?…once everyone go back to their respective homes,that’s when reality hits you."

@krazy_sheddie said:

"You see people that smile alot like me are actually dieing inside."

An accident involving British boxer Anthony Joshua sparks conversations online. Photo: @jouelsbracelet_by_samara

