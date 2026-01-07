Rivers has come under a fresh tension as Pastor Tombari Gbeneol was arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

A Port Harcourt-based religious leader, Tombari Gbeneol, has reportedly been arrested by the police over the allegation of plotting to assassinate the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer of the police, reportedly made the revelation in a statement on Tuesday, January 6, where he disclosed that further information on the issue would be made available after the interrogation has been completed.

His statement reads in part:

“He (Gbeneol) is in our custody. Investigation is ongoing. I would not say more than that. When we are done with the investigation. You will know.”

Who is PH pastor planning to kill Wike?

According to The Nation, Gbeneol is the founder of the Life Forte Chapel Church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital and was arrested two weeks ago by men attached to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Sources disclosed that the arrest was made after a phone conversation between him and Tammy Danagogo, the immediate past Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), was intercepted.

One of the sources disclosed that the pastor, who is also a medical doctor, in the recorded conversation, discussed the plan to bring an Israeli national to eliminate Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state.

The source statement reads in part:

“The content of the call was considered a grave national security threat. That was what triggered the immediate action by the IRT.”

Security source speaks on Wike's security

A security source further disclosed that there were ongoing efforts to arrest the former SGF, who has denied his involvement in the claim.

Danagogo, in a statement by his special assistant, Obele Briggs, denied having such a conversation and that he would "readily make himself available" once he is invited over by any security agency. He added that he has remained a man of peace and a citizen who abides by law and that he served the state and the country with integrity and distinction.

This is coming amid the heated political tension between Wike and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Since the Christmas holiday, the two political leaders have been throwing banters at each other. The governor has been accused of ignoring the peace agreement he signed with President Bola Tinubu in 2025.

