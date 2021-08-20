Ryan Haywood’s biography: where is the former Rooster Teeth star now?

Ryan Haywood is a former long-term employee of Rooster Teeth Productions. He was best known for co-hosting, filming, and appearing in the famous Rooster Teeth's division, Achievement Hunter.

A photo of Ryan Haywood. Photo: @james_no_last_name

Source: Instagram

What happened to Ryan Haywood, and where is the former Rooster Teeth star now? What did Ryan Haywood do? Have a look at what exactly transpired and who he is behind the scenes.

Profile summary

Real name: James Ryan Haywood

James Ryan Haywood Nicknames: Iron Ryan, The Mad King, Ryan the [blank] Guy, Rye Bread, The Vagabond

Iron Ryan, The Mad King, Ryan the [blank] Guy, Rye Bread, The Vagabond Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 6, 1980

December 6, 1980 Age: 40 years old (as of September 2021)

40 years old (as of September 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Columbus, Georgia, United States of America

Columbus, Georgia, United States of America Current residence: Austin, Texas, US

Austin, Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilograms: 70

70 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: D ebbie Hoover

ebbie Hoover Father: David L. Edwards

David L. Edwards Siblings: 2

2 Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Lаurіе Ніggіnbоthаm

Lаurіе Ніggіnbоthаm Children: 2

2 University: Full Sail University, Gеоrgіа Ѕоuthеrn Unіvеrѕіtу

Full Sail University, Gеоrgіа Ѕоuthеrn Unіvеrѕіtу Profession: Voice actor, video game journalist, internet, and YouTube personality

Voice actor, video game journalist, internet, and YouTube personality Net worth: $2 million

Ryan Haywood's biography

On December 6, 1980, Haywood was born in Columbus, Georgia, USA, to David Edwards and Debbie Hoover. He holds an American nationality and white ethnicity. As of September 2021, he is 40 years old. Ryan has two siblings, Tanya and Ryan Edwards. He grew up in Columbus, Georgia, with his family.

Haywood went to Full Sail University, where he graduated with a degree in computer animation. He also went to Georgia Southern University for six years, where he took courses in computer engineering, computer science, broadcast, and theatre.

Career

Ryan had started his career while still in school. He worked as a male model in Georgia, which resulted in him appearing in a magazine called Twist. His photos were later released after $200,000 had been raised during the Extra Life stream.

Along with Twist magazine, Haywood also starred in a runway show held in Italy, where he had an elf-like costume on a mushroom. In addition, Ryan also worked as a pool cleaner.

Employment at Rooster Teeth

Upon moving to Corpus Christi, Texas, in March 2011, Ryan Haywood woke up to an online job opportunity on an advertisement posted for a job opening with Rooster Teeth. After submitting his application, Ryan got a part-time job in June that same year. His main job was to manage, oversee, and edit shows and videos created in the company's YouTube channel called GameFails.

In September 2011, Rooster teeth officially hired Ryan as a video editor and director of the tenth season of the Red vs Blue series, which was in production at the time. Consequently, Haywood had to move with his wife, Laurie, to Austin for the permanent job at Rooster Teeth.

Ryan's first video for Achievement Hunter was titled A Video Game Tour of NYC, uploaded on YouTube by Rooster Teeth. He had his first voice-over on a video named The Witcher 2. In addition, he uploaded a video titled Skyrim: Kill The Meme, where he had a non-speaking role.

Following Red vs Blue season 10, Haywood transitioned from the Rooster Teeth animation department to venturing in Achievement Hunter full-time. Consequent to his promotion and involvement, he starred as the third primary host alongside his colleagues Geoff Ramsey, Ray Narvaez, Meg Turney, Gavin Free, and many others. Meg Turney and Ryan Haywood became good friends and shared a bond both socially and professionally.

Aside from being on Achievement Hunter, he appeared in live productions such as Immersions, Million Dollars, The Gauntlet, and many more. He also did a voice-over for various Rooster Teeth shows, an example being Professor Peter Port's voice.

What happened to Ryan Haywood?

Following numerous sexual misconduct allegations, Ryan's exit from Rooster Teeth was after Twitch permanently banned him from its platform. He later publicly owned up to his mistakes and apologized to everyone he had hurt in one way or another.

Although he made attempts to return to Twitch, he got banned from the platform forever. As a result of his infidelity and predatory behaviours, Ryan Haywood's presence has since been scrapped from years of Rooster Teeth involvement.

Is Ryan Haywood still married?

Ryan Haywood's wife is called Lаurіе Ніggіnbоthаm. The two are high school sweethearts and have two kids, Eli, born in 2011, and Olivia in 2013.

What is Ryan Haywood doing now?

Although he is pretty secretive about his personal life, Ryan is now in Austin, Texas, with his wife and two kids.

Does Ryan Haywood still stream?

Haywood is permanently prohibited from making any content on the popular streaming platform.

Body measurements

Ryan is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 50 kilograms. He has brown eyes and hair.

After being exposed as a predator, Ryan Haywood removed himself from the public eye. He deleted all of his social media, so it is hard to say where he is now, or what he is doing.

