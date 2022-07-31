Dom Brack’s biography: age, height, birthday, who is he dating?

Dom Brack is an American YouTube celebrity and social media star. He is famous for his comedy and lifestyle videos on YouTube, which are mostly pranks and fun challenges with his friends. He is also an actor.

Photo: @thedombrack on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dominic Brack is best known by his nickname, Dom. He is popular for his self-titled YouTube channel. Aside from funny lifestyle videos, Dom also shares dance, lip-sync and modelling videos on his TikTok page.

Profile summary

Full name Dominic Brack Nickname Dom Brack Gender Male Date of birth 28 July 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Father Andrew Mother Katy Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sofie Dossi School Orange County High School of the Arts, Margie Habor Studios Profession Social media influencer, actor, TikTok star, YouTuber Net worth $700,000 Instagram @thedombrack TikTok @thedombrack YouTube Dominic Brack

Dom Brack’s biography

Dominic was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. He is an American citizen and ascribes to the Christian religion. He is currently studying acting at Margie Habor Studios in Los Angeles, California. He previously attended Orange County High School of the Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

His father’s name is Andrew and his mother is Katy. Andrew is a businessman, while Katy is a painter and housewife. He has one elder sibling. Dom Brack’s sister is called Arianna, but they call her Ari. His family members are very supportive of his career and often join the YouTuber in his videos.

How old is Dom Brack?

The social media influencer is 19 years old as of 2022. Dom Brack’s birthday is 28 July 2003. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Dominic rose to fame as a YouTube content creator. His platform has grown over 8 years and has about 1.58 million subscribers. Much of his success can be owed to his association with other social media and YouTube stars like Brent Rivera and Ben Azelart. He is a social media celebrity with 1 million followers on Instagram and 3.4 million followers on TikTok at the time of writing.

He is also an aspiring actor, having started his theatre acting career when he was only ten years old. He is currently in school perfecting his craft.

What is Dom Brack’s net worth?

The entertainer is allegedly worth about $700,000. However, there are no reliable reports on his net worth. He earns most of his money from his YouTube channel.

Who is Dom Brack dating?

The TikTok star is in a committed relationship. Dom Brack and Sofie Dossi have been dating for over a year. They officially announced their relationship in a video in August 2021, but they had been sharing couple photos on Instagram for about ten months leading up to the announcement. They moved in together in November 2021.

Sofie is a world-famous contortionist who was a finalist on America’s Got Talent. She is now a TikTok star and YouTube content creator. The two of them often appear in each other’s videos.

What is Dom Brack’s height?

The YouTube star is 5 feet 11 inches tall (180 centimetres). He weighs about 148 pounds, equivalent to 67 kilograms.

Fast facts about Dominic Brack

What is Dom Brack’s real name? His birth name is Dominic Brack. What is Dom Brack’s age? He is 19 years old as of 2022. What is Dom Brack’s zodiac sign? He is a Leo, born on 28 July 2003. How tall is Dom Brack? The YouTuber is 5 feet 11 inches tall, equivalent to 180 centimetres. Why is Dom Brack famous? He rose to fame for his lifestyle videos on his YouTube channel, which has over 1.58 million subscribers. How much is Dom Brack worth? His net worth is estimated to be about $700,000 as of 2022. Is Dom Brack single? No, the content creator has been dating contortionist Sofie Dossi for over a year.

Dom Brack is an actor, social media influencer and YouTube star. He is famous for his entertaining videos on YouTube and TikTok.

READ ALSO: FaZe Adapt’s biography: age, height, real name, sister, net worth

Legit.ng recently published FaZe Adapt’s biography. He is an American professional video gamer, YouTuber and social media personality. He is also known for being the boyfriend of Sofie Dossi.

FaZe is famous for his gaming videos on YouTube, particularly Call of Duty. He also shares pranks, challenges and vlogs. He is the director of FaZe Clan, one of the most popular Call of Duty sniping groups in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng