Mia Hayward’s biography: age, height, birthday, Hype House

Who is Mia from Hype House? Mia Hayward is a famous social media influencer, TikTok star and brand ambassador from the United States. She is best known on TikTok for her lifestyle, relationship and fashion videos.

Hayward is a member of Hype House, a multi-million dollar mansion in California, US, where young and famous TikTok stars gather to collaborate on creating content.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Hayward Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4” Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Thomas Petrou High school Sage Creek High School Profession Social media influencer, model, TikTok star, YouTuber Net worth $1 million Instagram @miahayward TikTok @miahayward

Mia Hayward’s biography

Mia was born in San Diego, California, US, and raised in a small Christian family. She attended Sage Creek High School.

The TikTok star is the only daughter of her parents. Mia Hayward’s dad and mom are not known online, as she tends to keep her family life private. She has two brothers. One of her brother, Jake Hayward, is also a member of the Hype House.

How old is Mia Hayward?

The model is 22 years old as of 2022. Mia Hayward’s birthday is 28 July 2000. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Mia Hayward famous for?

She became famous because of her TikTok account where she posts viral dances, lip-sync videos and fashion inspiration. She has collaborated with other big TikTok stars like Nick Austin, further increasing her popularity. At the time of writing, she has over 4 million followers on TikTok. She is also rather famous on Instagram, where she has over 1.1 million followers.

The influencer’s career blew up when she joined the Hype House. It is a content house that was featured on an American Netflix reality show of the same name. The five-million-dollar mansion has been the home of some of the USA’s biggest internet stars, including Charli D'Amelio, Jack Wright and Addison Rae.

In addition to being a fashion influencer on TikTok and Instagram, she is also a YouTube content creator. However, she deleted most of the videos on her YouTube account, which has almost 45 thousand followers at the time of writing.

What is Mia Hayward’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be about $1 million. However, there are no reliable sources on the matter. She makes her money from her online platforms and multiple partnerships with brands like Bose and Lounge.

Who is Mia Hayward dating?

The TikToker is in a relationship with a fellow online celebrity. Mia Hayward and Thomas Petrou have been together for a little over two years as of the time of writing. They became Instagram official in April 2020. Thomas is a YouTuber, a TikTok star, one of the founders and the manager of the Hype House.

Before she got together with Thomas, who did Mia Hayward date? She was rumoured to be in a relationship with another member of Hype House, Ryland Storms after they collaborated on multiple TikTok videos in which they seemed very comfortable with each other. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours.

How tall is Mia Hayward?

Her height is 5 feet 4 inches, which is equivalent to 163 centimetres. She weighs about 115 pounds (52 kg).

Fast facts about Mia Hayward

What is Mia Hayward’s age? She is 22 years old as of 2022. What is Mia Hayward’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Leo, as she was born on 28 July 2000. What is Mia Hayward’s height? The TikToker is 5 feet 4 inches (163cm). What does Mia from Hype House do? She is a TikTok star and fashion influencer with a significant following on TikTok and Instagram. What is Mia Hayward's net worth? She is estimated to be worth about $1 million. How long have Thomas and Mia been together? They have been together for a little over two years. They went public as a couple on Instagram in April 2020. Who is Mia Hayward’s brother? She has two brothers. One of them, Jake Hayward, is a member of Hype House.

Mia Hayward is an American TikTok star and internet celebrity. She is famous for her fashion and lifestyle videos. She is also a resident of the $5 million celebrity mansion that is the home of Hype House, a TikTok content house.

