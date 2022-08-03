Tootie Raww’s biography: what is known about Boosie Badazz’s son?

Tootie Raww is an up-and-coming singer recognised as the son of the famous American rapper Boosie Badazz. He has released several songs and is known for hits such as Young Wild & Reckless and What You Gon Do.

Tootie Raww ventured into the entertainment industry in 2018. He has a thriving music career and occasionally teams up with other rising artists to release songs. He has an album with several songs. The artist’s real name is Torrence Hatch Jr.

Profile summary

Full name Torrence Hatch Jr. Nickname Tootie Raww Gender Male Date of birth 6 August 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Walnita Decuir-Hatch Father Torrence Hatch Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Singer Net worth $500 thousand

Tootie Raww’s biography

The famous singer was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. He was raised by his parents alongside three siblings, Ivy Ray, Iviona, and Tarlaysia, and has step-siblings from his father’s other relationships.

Is Tootie Raww Boosie Badazz's son? The young entertainer is the eldest son of the Wipe Me Down singer, and Walnita Decuir-Hatch.

Did Tootie Raww graduate from high school? Yes, the youngster completed his high school education in May 2022.

How old is Tootie Raww?

Tootie Raww’s age is 19 years as of 2022. He was born on 6 August 2003. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Tootie Raww famous?

He gained initial fame as the son of the renowned American rapper Torrence Ivy Hatch, also known as Boosie Badazz. He is a rising musician known for his hit singles and collaboration with other budding artists such as Corey J, Savage Kidd, and Quicc Savo.

Besides his music career, the entertainer is a social media personality with a growing audience on platforms such as Instagram, where he boasts over 190 thousand followers, and Facebook, with 16 thousand followers. He created his YouTube channel in April 2021, and the channel has more than 61 thousand subscribers. He shares his music videos on the platform.

Tootie Raww’s songs

Boosie’s son started his music career in October 2018 when he released the song Itz Up on YouTube. So far, the singer has a single album entitled Raq Baby, with several songs. Some of his hits include:

Gas

Hold On

Kill

What You Gon Do

Li Hitta

Young Wild & Reckless

Demon Baby

Mad Man

Trippin

Diamonds Shinning

What is Tootie Raww’s net worth?

Boosie Badazz’s son has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand, according to News Unzip. However, the information source is not credible and, thus, unreliable. The entertainer primarily makes his money from his music career.

Does Tootie Raww have a baby?

Boosie’s son does not have a baby. In 2021, there were rumours that Tootie’s then-girlfriend, singer Ramya J was pregnant with his child. Boosie Badazz doubted the claims, and after establishing the truth of the matter through a supposed DNA test, he took to Instagram to celebrate that he is not a grandfather.

How tall is Tootie Raww?

Tootie Raww’s height is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres). He weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Tootie Raww

Who is Tootie? He is an American rising social media celebrity and singer known for hits such as Demon Baby and Mad Man. What is Tootie Raww’s real name? He was born Torrence Hatch Jr. Is Tootie Raww Boosie Badazz's son? The singer is Boosie’s eldest son with Walnita Decuir-Hatch. How old is Tootie Raww? He is 19 years old as of 2022. The entertainer marks his birthday on 6 August. Did Tootie Raww graduate from high school? Yes, he graduated from high school in May 2022. Why is Tootie Raww famous? He gained prominence as rapper Boosie Badazz’s son and established himself as a musician. Does Tootie Raww have tattoos? The celebrity has visible tattoo marks on his right arm and abdomen.

Tootie Raww is a rising singer with a single album and several songs such as Diamonds Shining and Trippin. He is also popular as Boosie Badazz’s son. Moreover, he is an Instagram celebrity.

