Akbar V’s biography: age, real name, siblings, kids, net worth

Akbar V is an American rapper, reality TV star, and social media personality. She gained fame through her music career and is known for hits such as RIP Mama, Owe Me Something, and Money Baby. Apart from being an entertainer, she is also a relationship advisor fond of sharing relationship advice on her social media.

Akbar V came into the entertainment scene as a musician in 2016. She considers herself the Queen of Atlanta, and US rapper Nicki Minaj is her role model. She has released several songs and has worked with different music bigwigs in the scene.

Profile summary

Full name Valerie Raven Nickname Akbar V Gender Female Date of birth 22 August 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 191 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Children 5 Profession Singer, reality TV star Net worth $700 thousand Instagram @iamakbarv

Akbar V’s biography

The renowned singer was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where she currently resides. She had a troubled upbringing and spent most of her childhood on the streets of Cleveland Avenue. She even got shot in the head on 15 March 2016. Her mother passed away in 2007.

Who are Akbar V’s siblings?

Is Akbar V related to Kandi Burruss? Yes, the two are cousins. Kandi is an actress, producer, singer, and TV personality.

What is Akbar V’s age?

Akbar V’s birthday is on 22 August. The celebrity was born in 1989, and she is 33 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

How did Akbar V get famous?

The celebrity gained prominence as a singer. Her debut song Panda Freestyle was released in June 2016, and she has gained immense popularity with other hits such as RIP Mama and Rehab.

She is recognised for her appearance in the 2021 reality TV show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alongside other famous personalities such as Traci Steele, Waka Flocka Flame, Rasheeda, and Yung Joc. Moreover, she appeared in The Conversation (2020).

Valerie Raven is also a social media personality enjoying a significant following on Instagram. She has a YouTube channel with over 49 thousand subscribers, which she created in October 2016. The artist uploads her music videos on the platform. She is also an active Twitter user.

Akbar V’s songs

The US entertainer entered the music industry in June 2016 and has gradually grown her career to become a top rapper. She has four music albums, Silent Cries (2017), Griselda Blanco (2017), The Closed Summer (2018), and 6: 08 (2019). Here is a list of some of her hits:

WIT IT

Real Atlanta

Complicated

Queen

Best Thing Ever

Been Broke Before

Thug Like Me

Jail Talk

Prayed Up

Grass Greener

Bible

Blast Off

Clear The Air

Cash Me Out

Owe Me Something

Right Now

Talk To Em

Clown

Money Baby

The singer has collaborated with other top artists such as Flo Milli, Icewear Vezzo, Natasha Mosley, and Paper Lovee.

Besides entertainment, the renowned personality is a relationship advisor.

What is Akbar V’s net worth?

According to Exact Networth, the musician’s net worth is estimated to be $700 thousand. However, the information is unofficial and, thus, not credible. She makes her money from her thriving music career.

Is Akbar V dating?

Yes, the singer is in a relationship. Akbar from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta revealed in an interview with Flaunt in 2021 that she is dating a guy from Alabama, USA. He hasn't revealed his name yet.

Akbar V’s weight loss journey

The Prayed Up singer realised she was overweight and had to shed off some pounds. After seeking advice from friends and professionals, she opted for gastric sleeve surgery, a surgical procedure that reduces the stomach size by cutting off part of it. After the procedure, her eating habit changed, and she consumed a lesser quantity of food, gradually reducing her body weight.

Before the procedure, she was 297 pounds (135 kilograms), but currently weighs approximately 191 pounds (87 kilograms). Additionally, she is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Fast facts about Akbar V

What is Akbar V’s real name? She was born Valerie Raven on 22 August 1989. Where is Akbar V from? The entertainer hails from Atlanta, Georgia, USA. What is Akbar V’s age? She is 33 years old as of 2022. Does Akbar V have kids? She is a mother of five children. How did Akbar V get famous? She rose to fame through her music career and is also a reality TV star and relationship advisor. Is Akbar V related to Kandi Burruss? Yes, they are cousins. What is Akbar V’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $700 thousand. Is Akbar V dating? She is in a relationship with a guy from Alabama, USA.

Akbar V is an established US rapper, reality TV star, and relationship advisor. She has been an entertainer since 2016 and has four music albums with several songs. Additionally, she is a mother of five.

