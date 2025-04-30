Nigerian socialite Dokun Olumofin has shone a spotlight on actress Iyabo Ojo as a political asset following her daughter’s wedding

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy’s wedding was a gathering of the high and mighty from different classes and tribes, which seemed to resonate with Olumofin

In an Instagram post, he called on President Tinubu’s son, Seyi, and former Lagos governorship aspirant, GRV, to consider including Iyabo Ojo to the political race

Nigerian socialite Dokun Olumofin has drawn attention to Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo being a political asset in the Lagos state governorship election.

On April 30, 2025, the public figure took to his official Instagram page to call on Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president. He also called on former Lagos governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) and other political actors in the 2027 Lagos state governorship race.

According to Olumofin, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s wedding, JP2025, was more than just a vibrant display of music, glamour and culture but also the quiet birth of a political movement. The socialite said he saw a political wave forming at the event and that if Iyabo Ojo is properly embraced, she can shift the balance of power in 2027 and reshape Lagos’ political scene.

Not stopping there, Olumofin added that he had taken a look at past female deputy governorship candidates and other politicians in the state, but none of them have Iyabo Ojo’s street credibility, charisma and mobilisation command of the Nollywood star.

Olumofin stated that Iyabo Ojo can move crowds and mesmerise voters across tribes and classes. He described the actress as a natural politician. The socialite explained further that Iyabo Ojo can pull crowds from high society and the grassroots with ease, and she would be unstoppable if she had a party structure supporting her.

He wrote in part:

“Some will question Iyabo Ojo's "political experience." But what is politics, if not the ability to mobilize, to lead, and to connect? She has raised a fine daughter, built a brand from scratch, touched lives across divides, and earned respect from women between 18-50. From the market stalls of Mushin to the salons of Lekki, from Gen Z influencers to mothers across tribes, she speaks the political language. She is a bridge between classes, a symbol of modern Yoruba strength, a storm hiding in plain sight.”

Speaking further, Olumofin added that politics is about vote mobilisation and movement, and he sees a political machine in Iyabo Ojo. In his words:

“Politics in this new era isn't about Ivy League gloss, "Ikoyi Classism" or old boys' elitism. It's about votes. Authenticity. Mobilization. Movement. Who can spark a chant in Agege and trend in Victoria Island? Who can stand beside the Governor and be the people's heartbeat? lyabo Ojo can. Her Yorubanism is authentic. Her Grassrootism is unshakable.

To every political player mapping 2027: power is no longer where it used to be, it is rising where many aren't looking. Don't fear this wave. Ride it. In lyabo Ojo, I do not see mere popularity, I see a political machine. A firebrand. A detonator waiting to be activated.”

