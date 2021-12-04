Taylor R’s biography: age, height, husband, drama, career, dog

Taylor R is a Canadian social media personality popular on Instagram and TikTok. Aside from that, she is a model and a YouTuber. She is known for her lifestyle, nutrition, health, and makeup videos on YouTube.

The model and social media influencer posing for a picture. Photo: @taytay_xx (Modified by author)

Who is Taylor R? She is a social media influencer who has made a successful career through social media platforms. She has amassed a huge following on Instagram and TikTok. Here is everything about the Canadian model.

Profile summary

Full name Taylor Richard Gender Female Date of birth 14th December 1988 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Grimsby, Ontario, Canada Current residence Hong Kong, China Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Tom Lip Children Levi Profession Social media influencer, model, YouTuber, and actress Instagram @taytay_xx YouTube Taylor R TikTok @tay_richard Facebook Taylor R

Taylor R's bio

According to Taylor R's wiki, she was born on 14th December 1988 in Grimsby, Ontario, Canada. Her real name is Taylor Richard. The Canadian model has a sister whose name is Carly.

Taylor R's sister is a nurse. The social media personality spent her childhood in Ontario and Toronto and was raised in a Christian family.

How old is Taylor R?

Taylor R's age is 33 years old as of 2022.

What is Taylor R's ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is white. Moreover, she is of Canadian nationality.

Career

She is a model, social media influencer, YouTuber, and actress. Taylor R has enjoyed being a model since she was a young girl. She began taking part in beauty contests during her school days.

When Tay was about 9-10 years old, she convinced her mom to take her to a child modelling agency, but they turned her down. After working on her body and overall image, she tried again at 16, and after several refusals from the big names in Toronto, she found a smaller agency that took her on.

The model stayed with them for two years before going to Montreal in search of greener pastures and hoping to find a contract overseas. In 2007, Richard signed a two-month contract after being scouted by an agent from Japan.

In 2010, she moved to Hong Kong after being invited to sign a contract by a modelling agency. She is popular in the modelling industry in Hong Kong because of her 'Kawaii' Barbie doll persona, which she adopted to differentiate her from other foreign models in Japan. She has also worked for fashion brands such as Zara and Mango.

As a YouTuber, she launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 13th April 2012. She uploads a wide range of content such as DIYs, vlogs, makeup, and health and nutrition videos. Currently, she has over 1.3 million subscribers.

Tay is also famous on Instagram. She posts her modelling shots, nutrition, reaction videos, and family photos. She is also on TikTok. She posts fascinating lip-syncing, dance, and challenge videos. Currently, her content has received over 13 million likes.

Who is Taylor R's husband?

She is married to Tom Lip. He is the owner of the MenClub website in Hong Kong. Taylor R's husband's age is 45 years as of 2022.

The two met in 2012. According to her YouTube video titled The Proposal, when she was modelling in Hong Kong, one of the people she was working with took a photo of her and posted it on Facebook.

Afterwards, Tom Lip reached out to her. They started talking on Facebook and later became friends. In 2013 they started courting and got engaged on 26th June 2018. On 1st February 2019, they had a big wedding on Hong Kong Island, and she shared a video on YouTube.

The couple is blessed with a child who was born on 9th March 2022. Tom Lip and Taylor R's baby is named Levi and has a Chinese name, Shing Fung.

Their long-standing infertility problems inspired them to start a YouTube video series. The model also gave brief updates on the appointments and outcomes of her numerous medical results.

Is Taylor R's husband rich?

Taylor's husband is a very private person, and as a result, it is very hard to estimate his net worth and earnings. She claimed in a 2018 YouTube video that most people mistakenly believe she is married to a sugar daddy and that she is only with her spouse because of his wealth.

How tall is Taylor R?

Taylor R's height is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres). She weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Taylor has brown eyes and hair and body measurements are 34-26-35 inches (86-66-89 centimetres).

Was Taylor R on Guru Gossip?

Yes, in 2019, Guru Gossip was full of trolls spreading rumours, with many claiming she had plastic surgery to make her appear like a doll while others body shamed her.

Where does Taylor R live in Hong Kong?

The exact apartment where she lives is not known. She relocated to Hong Kong because she fell in love with the environment when she went there to work. As a result, she decided to make it her new home. She still lives there with her husband, Tom and their new born baby.

Quick facts about Taylor R

She has three dogs, namely Chloe, Kia, and Rosie.

She used to be a WWF fan.

She has visited some of the most popular European cities.

She is a fashion enthusiast.

She is 12 years younger than her husband.

She loves red lipstick.

Her golden rule to maintaining a healthy relationship is respect and good communication.

Taylor and her husband both love coffee.

Taylor R is a social media influencer who has grown popular on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. She is also a model who has worked with various brands such as Zara and Mango. Her modelling career has made her famous in Hong Kong and Japan.

