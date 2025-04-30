TikTok influencer Tunde Perry has called out online critic, VeryDarkMan, regarding his comment about EFCC, following E-Money's arrest

It will be recalled that the EFCC arrested E-Money on April 29 and flew him to Abuja for questioning, igniting reactions from VDM and others

However, the critic's comment about tribalism failed to sit right with Tunde Perry, who called him out publicly

Tunde Akinpelu, aka Tunde Perry, has shared a video on social media that made headlines and has continued to trend.

The TikTok streamer, who got slammed following his explanation about Mecca, rebuked Martins Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, over his recent attitude.

VDM had reacted to E-Money’s arrest and called it a tribalistic attempt by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), considering how they ignored the Okoya boys’ naira abuse video. He drew a comparison between the two cases.

The activist also shared EFCC's alleged plan against some celebrities, as he gave a stern warning to the anti-graft commission.

His viral comment attracted the attention of Tunde Perry, who warned him in a video not to start a tribal war in Nigeria. Tunde reiterated that Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba tribes were all one and that VDM should refrain from pushing certain narratives online.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Tunde Perry drags VDM

The TikToker's clip also triggered reactions from fellow Nigerians, who aired their reservations in the comment section. Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mrlegitboy_official_001 said:

"Who b this one VDM way don already apologize make una check e video."

@iam_oje_official said:

"No make anybody deceive u oh we are never one in Nigeria oh. We all de pretend to be one but we are not."

@senator_lynn said:

"You and who is one ? Pls count me out can never be one with you."

@pennydino.rem said:

"Shey this Egbon Dey always rent car 🚘 to make a video cos he always get out whenever he end the video immediately e con be like dem Dey minutes for him I rest my case."

@kathysmart112 said:

"Naso dem dey use una doing election period agbero alaye babe😒."

@elegbadigital_hub said:

"Ori iya ee buru, no be so una do during election wey them no allow Igbo people to vote… I’m a Yoruba and I see where they beat up Igbo people for voting other party except APC."

@jane_.ijeh said:

"I don't think so which one ,What happened during election period."

@kennygram_101 said:

"I understand watin vdm mean for that video if you be person wey get sense you no go even reason am go tribal side."

@peedollar933 said:

"VDM already apologised in his recent video."

E-Money finally regains freedom

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Nigerian socialite E-Money, took to his social media page to share an update with his fans, who had been worried sick about him.

It had been reported that the billionaire was arrested for allegedly abusing the naira and foreign currencies during Obi Cubana's birthday.

On his official social media page, he shared a post, using a background song with the lyrics, 'Thank you for saving me, thank you, my Lord.'

