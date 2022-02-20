NatesLife’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, girlfriend

NatesLife is an American prankster and YouTuber well known for his self-titled YouTube channels. He has gained immense fame due to his diverse content, ranging from pranks, vlogs, to challenges.

American YouTuber posing while sited. Photo: @nategotkeys

Source: Instagram

NatesLife launched his first YouTube channel on 29 August 2014. He has consistently uploaded content on the channel, which has earned him immense fame. Learn more about him in his bio.

Profile summary

Real name: Nathanael Boucaud

Nathanael Boucaud Nicknames: NatesLife, Nate, NateGotKeys

NatesLife, Nate, NateGotKeys Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 1 March 1995

1 March 1995 Age: 26 years (as of 2022)

26 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Austin, United States of America

Austin, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6’

6’ Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 148

148 Weight in kilograms: 67

67 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Nayeli

Nayeli Profession: YouTuber, prankster

YouTuber, prankster Net worth: $142k-$852k

$142k-$852k YouTube: @NateGotKeys, @NatesLife

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

NatesLife’s bio

He was born on 1 March 1995 in the United States of America. He spent his childhood in Trinidad and Tobago. He is of American nationality from African-American ethnicity. He was raised in a Christian family.

What is NatesLife’s real name?

His name is Nathanael Boucaud.

What is NatesLife’s age?

American prankster posing with dollars in his hands.Photo: @nategotkeys

Source: Instagram

The American YouTuber is 26 years old as of 2022. His birthday is celebrated on the 1st of March each year. His Zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Nathanael Boucaud do for a living?

He is a YouTuber and prankster. He used to prank his family members and friends during school days. He created his YouTube channel 'NatesLife' on 29 August 2014.

He began uploading videos that attracted many subscribers to his YouTube channel. As a result, his popularity increased immensely. Afterwards, he started using 'Omegle', an online chat platform. He could then post some of his exciting conversations on his YouTube, making his YouTube content more interesting to watch.

He began using another online chat web called 'Chatroulette'. The idea attracted many subscribers to his channel contributing to its growth. Currently, he has over 2.81 million subscribers.

Nate also has another YouTube channel, NateGotKeys. He launched the YouTube channel with his ex-girlfriend, Michaela, on 13 July 2019. He usually uploads challenges, pranks and vlogs. Currently, he has over 912 thousand subscribers.

Nate is on Instagram, where he usually posts his photos and pranks. The Instagram account is, however, unverified. He has over 455 thousand followers.

What is NatesLife's net worth?

The Prankster has made a significant fortune over the years. Nathanael Boucaud’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $142 thousand and $852 thousand as of 2021. However, this information is not official.

Who is NatesLife’s girlfriend?

Nathanael Boucaud has dated Ashley Ortega, an actress from the Philippines. She is also a YouTuber and has collaborated with Boucaud on YouTube. The two dated for a while before calling it quits in 2017.

The American prankster has also been in a relationship with Michaela Mendez. NatesLife’s ex-girlfriend, Michaela, is an American social media influencer. They have worked together on several YouTube videos, such as pranks. Are Nate and Michaela still together? No, they are not. The two also broke up in November 2019.

Nate and Michaela’s break-up

American prankster Nate posing in a white shirt. Photo: @nategotkeys

Source: Instagram

After the two ended their relationship, fans began asking questions concerning their break-up. The American prankster said the following about their break-up;

Michaela and I broke up, we are no longer in a relationship…I feel like we just weren’t like…compatible. We tried, we had a lot of good times, had...bad times, but the good always outweighs the bad….

Michaela also uploaded a video on 29 November 2019 to say something about their break-up, and this is what she said;

…I feel like a huge part of why Nate and I didn't work out is because we stopped… doing the things that we did before to keep the relationship going…Nate stopped being around the house more….

On 8 March 2021, he uploaded a YouTube video introducing his new girlfriend called Nayeli. The American prankster proposed to Nayeli on 11 March 2021 in Miami and shared a video on YouTube. Moreover, he posted a photo on his Instagram with his wife, showing they expect to welcome their firstborn soon.

He usually features his wife-to-be in his pranks. Some of the most-watched pranks with his wife include Cheating In front of My Husband’s Best Friend and You Can Look, But You Can’t Touch Prank on Husband.

What is NatesLife’s height?

His height is 6 feet (183 centimetres), and he weighs 148 lbs (67 kg).

NatesLife is an American YouTuber and prankster who started his YouTube journey in 2019. He has become famous due to his entertaining content, including pranks, challenges and vlogs.

READ ALSO: Amarr M. Wooten’s biography: age, height, movies and tv shows

Legit.ng recently published an article about Amarr M. Wooten’s biography. He is an American teen actor popularly known for his character of Sheldon in the Nickelodeon movie Splitting Adam and Jamal William. He was born in Washington DC, United States of America.

Amarr began his acting career when he was 3 years old. His acting skills got him the opportunity to land in Nickelodeon commercials. He has appeared in television shows such as Liv and Maddie and Colin in Black & White. Read to find out more about him in his biography.

Source: Legit.ng