MightyDuck’s biography: age, sisters, mom, wife, net worth

MightyDuck, whose real name is Desmond English, is a prominent prankster, social media influencer, and gamer from the United States. He is known for uploading entertaining content such as pranks and other funny videos on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. The entertainer’s real name is Desmond English.

MightyDuck first gained recognition on Vine by sharing short funny videos. Currently, he boasts a massive social media audience and keeps them entertained by uploading numerous engaging content.

Profile summary

Full name Desmond English Nickname MightyDuck Gender Male Date of birth 8 August 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Melody Stafford Father Ernest Stafford Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Elizabeth Kim Children 2 Profession Prankster, social media influencer, gamer Net worth $500 thousand Twitter @MightyDuck_ Instagram @mightyduck TikTok @officialmightyduck Facebook @MightyDuck

MightyDuck’s biography

MightyDuck’s family is based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, where the online content creator was born and raised. His mother is Melody Stafford, and his father is Ernest Stafford. He is of mixed ethnicity.

Who are MightyDuck’s sisters? He was raised alongside two sisters, Ernysia and Ermani. Ernysia, also known as Mighty Niecy, is a model, while Ermani is an educator and digital creator. Her sisters are rising social media celebrities with a considerable fan following on their Instagram pages.

How old is MightyDuck?

MightyDuck’s age is 29 years as of 2022. The celebrity entertainer was born on 8 August 1993. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The American celebrity is a gamer, prankster, and social media influencer. He shares his content on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

The prankster created his YouTube channel in February 2010, and the channel has more than 2.2 million subscribers with over 132 million views at the time of writing. He shares numerous family prank videos on the channel. In addition, he loves gaming and has an account on the gaming platform Twitch.

Besides entertainment, he is an aspiring business person and is soon launching an online apparel store.

What is MightyDuck’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the Atlanta-based YouTuber has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand. However, the information is not reliable since the source is unverified. His primary source of income is his social media entertainment career.

Who is MightyDuck’s wife?

His wife is Elizabeth Kim. The couple has been together for a long time and has two children, a son called Channing and a daughter called Emmalyn. Elizabeth is a blogger and Instagram personality.

Did MightyDuck divorce? No. The entertainer is still married to his long-term partner Elizabeth Kim.

FAQs

MightyDuck has excelled as a social media entertainer sharing family prank videos on multiple social media platforms. As a result, the father of two is a famous personality with a significant following on the platforms.

