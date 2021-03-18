Zendaya's parents: Who are the young star’s mother and father?

Zendaya has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in the entertainment industry. She is famously known for her role in the HBO drama series Euphoria, where she plays Rue Bennett, a teenager struggling with drug addiction. Her fans are interested in learning more about her family and parents as a popular actress. Who are Zendaya's parents?

The young actress poses with her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and mother, Claire Stoermer at the Q012 Performance Theater in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. Photo: Bill McCay

Source: Getty Images

At age 14, Zendaya transitioned seamlessly to adult roles in numerous movies and television shows, displaying unmatched talent. She was awarded the Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in the series Euphoria. She made headlines by becoming the youngest winner of the award. Besides her popularity as an actress, who is Zendaya's mom and dad? Did her parents play a role in her successful career? Here is everything you need to know about her family background.

Profile summary

Profile Zendaya's dad Zendaya's mum Full names Kazembe Ajamu Coleman Claire Marie Stoermer Gender Male Female Date of birth 10 February 1960 24 March 1964 Age 62 years (as of 2022) 58 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aquarius Aries Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Oakland, California, USA Current residence California, United States California, United States Nationality American American Zendaya's parents' ethnicity African-American German and Scottish Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6'2" 5'6" Height in centimetres 187 168 Weight in pounds 163 146 Weight in kilograms 74 66 Hair colour Black Blonde Eye colour Black Brown Relationship status Divorced Divorced Children 5 1 Profession A former teacher and current manager Elementary school teacher

Who are zendaya's parents?

Who are Zendaya Coleman's parents? Her parents are Kazembe Ajamu Coleman and Claire Stoermer. Her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, comes of African-American descent with his origin tied to Arkansas, while her mother, Claire Stoermer, comes from German and Scottish ancestry.

Claire Stoermer, her daughter and her ex-husband Kazembe Ajamu Coleman visit Buca di Beppo Times Square in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Surprisingly, her mom and dad are both teachers. In addition, she attended the elementary school where her mother, Claire, taught for 20 years. She affirms her mother was very pivotal as she started her career in acting.

Besides teaching in Oakland, Zendaya's mom also worked as a house manager at the California Shakespeare Theatre in Orinda, California. Her upbringing in the theatre provided her with the perfect acting foundation.

She became a part-time performer at the California Shakespeare Theatre, where her mom worked. Her involvement in the theatre fueled her ambition to pursue acting. The young actress recounts seeing her mother introduce her students to arts and guiding them through Shakespeare's language.

Her mother was determined to educate her students, and through that, she was instilled with true appreciation and devotion to the importance of education. She has, on very many occasions, brought her mom to her award ceremonies.

On the other hand, her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, was born Samuel Coleman before adopting a new name Kazembe Ajamu upon realizing and relinking his African heritage. He had his roots from Nigerian ancestry in Africa.

Zendaya's dad, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, is a former teacher and current manager and adviser to Zendaya. He is very protective of her daughter, and his responses about her prove it all.

The African-American dad tags along in her daughter's Hollywood functions and tones down any rumours levelled against her daughter.

Zendaya's family members

Zendaya Coleman and her father attend the BET Awards '14 Debra Lee's Pre-Dinner held at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Davis

Source: Getty Images

Zendaya's parent's union was never blessed with any other child other than Zendaya Maree. However, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman came with five other children from his divorced marriage into their union.

How many siblings does Zendaya have? She has five siblings, three sisters and two brothers. She is the sixth and the last born in the family. Her sisters are Katianna, Kaylee, and Annabella, while her brothers are Austin and Julien.

The actress shares a strong bond with her siblings. Although none of them has active social media accounts, she has posted several pictures on her social platform, having a good time with her older siblings.

Zendaya's family is well-grounded, and the actress has shared that her family has supported her career. She is very close to her elder sister, who she applauds for being a role model.

Are Zendaya's parents together?

Zendaya's parents are divorced. When did Zendaya's parents divorce? They divorced in 2016, more than six years ago. Not much is known about the quiet divorce. The couple did not disclose the reasons leading to their divorce.

However, the couple remains friends. The American actress confirmed via social media that her parents had not been together for a while, but they are still "homies."

She added that they were committed to attending to her whenever she needs them.

Claire Stoermer currently runs her hand-made jewellery brand known as Kizzmet, while Kazembe Ajamu Coleman is still the manager of her daughter.

Is Zendaya close with her parents? Zendaya and her parents are very close despite their divorce. The American actress has been wearing her mom's jewellery several times.

Besides, she regularly posts on social media thanking her parents' love and support in her choice of acting. On one occasion, she also defended them against trolls on social media who called them "ugly."

What is Zendaya's real name?

Her real name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. She was born on 1 September 1996 in Oakland, California, United States.

The actress and her father attend the Betsey Johnson fashion show during Fall 2014 Mercedes - Benz Fashion Week in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Her name Zendaya is derived from the Shona name, Tendai, from Africa. The Shona name Tendai means "to give thanks."

She attended Fruitvale Elementary School before proceeding to Oakland School for the Arts, where her career in acting kicked off.

The actress has appeared in over 40 movies and television shows since childhood. At 25, she built a strong presence in Hollywood, solidifying her name with a successful, huge, award-winning career.

What nationality is Zendaya?

Zendaya's nationality is American. She was born and raised in Oakland, California, United States.

Zendaya's successful career in acting, music, and production is a product of massive support and guidance from her parents. Zendaya's parents are a great inspiration to many families.

