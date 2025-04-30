Sule Lamido has warned that the collapse of the PDP threatens Nigeria’s democracy and urged President Tinubu to ensure a fair political space

Following major defections, including that of Delta State’s governor and his predecessor, the PDP vowed to reclaim lost mandates through legal action

The party’s leadership insists it remains united and will challenge the APC in 2027, accusing the ruling party of exploiting state power to weaken the opposition

Former Foreign Affairs Minister and prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has expressed deep concern over the wave of defections from the party, warning that continued efforts to destabilise the PDP could imperil Nigeria’s democratic future.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa, Lamido criticised what he described as a systematic attempt to marginalise opposition voices, particularly the PDP, warning that such developments are ominous for Nigeria’s political stability.

“Crushing and persecuting the opposition, particularly the PDP, is a clear indication that a regime is approaching its end; history has demonstrated this repeatedly,” he stated.

Tinubu urged to let opposition be

Lamido urged President Bola Tinubu to rise above partisanship and act as a leader for all Nigerians.

“He must allow the opposition to compete politically with the APC. If he is not careful, these actions could backfire,” he cautioned.

His remarks come amid growing political tension, as several top-ranking members of the PDP have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Most notably, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP political network in the state recently moved to the ruling party.

Legal action taken against defection

In response, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) convened a strategy meeting to address the situation. Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Illiya Umar Damagum, disclosed that the party had instructed its National Legal Adviser to initiate legal action to reclaim all seats lost to defections.

According to Damagum, the party would enforce provisions of the Electoral Act that require elected officials who defect to another party to vacate their seats. He emphasised that the PDP remains united and unshaken, despite recent setbacks.

“We have instructed the National Legal Adviser to recover our stolen mandates. The fortunes of this party cannot be left in the hands of our adversaries,” Damagum said.

“If anyone is looking for an excuse to justify their own betrayal, they might claim there is turmoil. But our party is intact—it will endure.”

He announced the dissolution of the PDP’s structures in Delta State, adding that a South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee will now oversee the party’s operations there. Despite the high-profile defections, Damagum noted that neither Governor Oborevwori nor Okowa criticised the PDP, which he interpreted as a sign of their own political expediency rather than the party's failure.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, Damagum positioned the PDP as the only viable alternative to the APC, insisting that the current administration’s policies have already alienated the electorate.

“This government has shown a blatant insensitivity to the needs and concerns of the people. They have offered nothing tangible so far and have displayed no remorse. We are not a conquered people,” he declared.

PDP spits fire over INEC's PVC-free voting plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said it is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but cautioned that legislative amendments must back the proposal.

This is according to Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The People's Democratic Party, alongside other major political parties in the country, has now rejected the proposed move as a ploy to crush Nigeria's already fragile democracy.

