Tom Oakley’s bio: what is known about Missy Peregrym’s husband?
Tom Oakley is an Australian actor and producer. He is known for starring in Emerald Falls, All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, and Talk to Someone. He is married to Missy Peregrym, an actress and producer from Canada.
Who is Tom Oakley? He is a talented man who has been in the film and television industry for many years. Here is all you need to know about his life.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tom Oakley
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1981
|Age
|41 years (as of 2022)
|Place of birth
|Sydney, Australia
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States of America
|Nationality
|Australian
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|191
|Weight in kilograms
|87
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Missy Peregrym
|Children
|2
|Father-in-law
|Darrell Peregrym
|Mother-in-law
|Vanessa Peregrym
|Profession
|Producer and actor
|Net worth
|$1 million
Tom Oakley's bio
Where was Tom Oakley born? Missy Peregrym's spouse was born in Sydney, Australia, in 1981. He grew up in a Christian family and has diligently followed his faith.
When is Tom Oakley's birthday?
The actor's exact date and month of birth are unknown; hence, it is hard to determine exactly when his birthday is.
How old is Tom Oakley?
As of 2022, actor Tom Oakley's age is 41 years. He has white ethnicity and holds Australian nationality.
What does Tom Oakley do for a living?
Tom is an actor and producer. He began his career in 2006 when he appeared in the short film Nine Minutes to Live. In 2007, Oakley starred as a Yuppie man in All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, followed by another role in 2008 in the TV series Home and Away as Greg Doherty.
What movies does Tom Oakley play in?
Missy Peregrym's husband has 17 acting credits so far. He has been featured in different movies and television shows.
Films and videos
|Year
|Film/Video
|Role
|2006
|Nine Minutes to Live
|Max
|2007
|All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane
|Yuppie Man
|2008
|Unseen
|Detective 1
|2008
|Emerald Falls
|Davo
|2010
|The Distance Between
|Troy
|2012
|Locked Up Abroad
|Nigel Brennen
|2012
|Awkward Horse
|Jo Cruzwix Jnr
|2013
|Relationship Status
|Tom
|2015
|Talk to Someone
|Tom
TV series
|Year
|TV series
|Role
|2008
|Home and Away
|Greg Doherty
|2008
|Blue Water High
|Dave
|2008
|Out of the Blue
|Jason Connors
|2009
|All Saints
|Ian Kingsley
|2010
|Rock
|Kyle
|2011
|Doctors
|Steve Tyrrell
|2014
|Black Comedy
|Guest Cast
|2015
|American Horror Story
|Jesse
In 2015, he produced a short film known as Talk to Someone.
What is Tom Oakley's net worth?
Although the producer and actor has, without a doubt, raked a good amount from his gigs as an actor or producer, he has not disclosed his earnings. Therefore, his net worth remains unknown in the public domain.
On the other hand, his wife has an estimated net worth of 3 million dollars.
Who is Missy Peregrym married to?
Missy and Tom are a married couple. On 30th December 2018, Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley's wedding was held as a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Close family members and friends attended the ceremony.
Darell and Vanessa Peregrym are Tom's parents-in-law. In March 2020, Missy and her husband were blessed with their firstborn child, Otis Paradis Oakley. Their second-born daughter, Mela Joséphine Oakley, was born on 6th June 2022.
Tom Oakley's height
Actor Tom Oakley is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall and weighs about 191 pounds or 87 kilogrammes. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.
Facts about Tom Oakley
Here is a quick look at some interesting facts about Tom Oakley.
- He loves to play the guitar.
- He lost six close friends to su*cide over the past decades.
- He is best-known work is All Saints (1998) and American Horror Story (2011).
- Recently, he visited Movement Intensive at the world-famous Le Coq School, Paris.
- He has attended workshops like Clowning workshop, Shakespeare Intensive, Chekov Workshop, and Larry Moss Intensive.
Tom Oakley is a successful film producer and actor. Away from work, he is married to actress Missy Peregrym, with whom he shares a son.
