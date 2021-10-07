Tom Oakley’s bio: what is known about Missy Peregrym’s husband?

Tom Oakley is an Australian actor and producer. He is known for starring in Emerald Falls, All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, and Talk to Someone. He is married to Missy Peregrym, an actress and producer from Canada.

Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley attend the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival opening ceremony in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: @Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Who is Tom Oakley? He is a talented man who has been in the film and television industry for many years. Here is all you need to know about his life.

Profile summary

Full name Tom Oakley Gender Male Date of birth 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Sydney, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 191 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Missy Peregrym Children 2 Father-in-law Darrell Peregrym Mother-in-law Vanessa Peregrym Profession Producer and actor Net worth $1 million

Tom Oakley's bio

Where was Tom Oakley born? Missy Peregrym's spouse was born in Sydney, Australia, in 1981. He grew up in a Christian family and has diligently followed his faith.

When is Tom Oakley's birthday?

The actor's exact date and month of birth are unknown; hence, it is hard to determine exactly when his birthday is.

How old is Tom Oakley?

As of 2022, actor Tom Oakley's age is 41 years. He has white ethnicity and holds Australian nationality.

What does Tom Oakley do for a living?

Tom is an actor and producer. He began his career in 2006 when he appeared in the short film Nine Minutes to Live. In 2007, Oakley starred as a Yuppie man in All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane, followed by another role in 2008 in the TV series Home and Away as Greg Doherty.

What movies does Tom Oakley play in?

Missy Peregrym's husband has 17 acting credits so far. He has been featured in different movies and television shows.

Films and videos

Year Film/Video Role 2006 Nine Minutes to Live Max 2007 All My Friends Are Leaving Brisbane Yuppie Man 2008 Unseen Detective 1 2008 Emerald Falls Davo 2010 The Distance Between Troy 2012 Locked Up Abroad Nigel Brennen 2012 Awkward Horse Jo Cruzwix Jnr 2013 Relationship Status Tom 2015 Talk to Someone Tom

TV series

Year TV series Role 2008 Home and Away Greg Doherty 2008 Blue Water High Dave 2008 Out of the Blue Jason Connors 2009 All Saints Ian Kingsley 2010 Rock Kyle 2011 Doctors Steve Tyrrell 2014 Black Comedy Guest Cast 2015 American Horror Story Jesse

In 2015, he produced a short film known as Talk to Someone.

What is Tom Oakley's net worth?

Although the producer and actor has, without a doubt, raked a good amount from his gigs as an actor or producer, he has not disclosed his earnings. Therefore, his net worth remains unknown in the public domain.

On the other hand, his wife has an estimated net worth of 3 million dollars.

Who is Missy Peregrym married to?

Missy and Tom are a married couple. On 30th December 2018, Missy Peregrym and Tom Oakley's wedding was held as a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Close family members and friends attended the ceremony.

Darell and Vanessa Peregrym are Tom's parents-in-law. In March 2020, Missy and her husband were blessed with their firstborn child, Otis Paradis Oakley. Their second-born daughter, Mela Joséphine Oakley, was born on 6th June 2022.

Tom Oakley's height

Actor Tom Oakley is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall and weighs about 191 pounds or 87 kilogrammes. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Facts about Tom Oakley

Here is a quick look at some interesting facts about Tom Oakley.

He loves to play the guitar.

He lost six close friends to su*cide over the past decades.

He is best-known work is All Saints (1998) and American Horror Story (2011).

(1998) and (2011). Recently, he visited Movement Intensive at the world-famous Le Coq School, Paris.

He has attended workshops like Clowning workshop, Shakespeare Intensive, Chekov Workshop, and Larry Moss Intensive.

Tom Oakley is a successful film producer and actor. Away from work, he is married to actress Missy Peregrym, with whom he shares a son.

