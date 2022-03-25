Claire Stoermer’s biography: what is known about Zendaya’s mom?

Claire Stoermer is an elementary school teacher from the United States. She is well known for being the mother of the former Disney Channel star and Spiderman actress, Zendaya Coleman. Claire came into the limelight after her daughter became a notable media personality.

Claire Stoermer Coleman is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Claire is an entrepreneur who owns Kizzmet Jewellery. She mostly posts her jewellery products on her Instagram page. Find out more details of her personal life in her bio

Profile summary

Full name: Claire Marie Stoermer

Claire Marie Stoermer Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 24 March 1964

24 March 1964 Age: 58 years old (as of 2022)

58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Oakland, United States

Oakland, United States Current residence: California, United States

California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: straight

straight Height in feet: 5' 6”

5' 6” Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 146

146 Weight in kilograms: 66

66 Body measurements inches: 38- 32 -38

38- 32 -38 Body measurements in centimetres: 96-81-96

96-81-96 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 5

5 Children: 6

6 Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Profession: Elementary school teacher

Elementary school teacher University: Santa Clara University

Santa Clara University Net worth: $ 300,000

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Claire Stoermer's biography

Claire Stoermer and Zendaya attend ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Claire was born and raised in Oakland, United States. She was brought up alongside her five siblings. Claire Stoermer’s parents were Philip Hillary (father) and Daphne Carol Whitelaw (mother). She is an American national.

Concerning her educational background, she attended Oakland High School and later enrolled at Santa Clara University.

How old is Claire Stoermer?

Claire Stoermer's age is 58 as of 2022. She celebrates her birthday on 24 March every year. Her birth sign is Aries.

Is Claire Stoermer white?

The tutor is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother is of Scottish and German descent while her father is of African-American descent.

What does Claire Stoermer do for a living?

Claire started her career journey in 1990 as an elementary school teacher. She taught for some years and later, in 1998, became a house manager at the California Shakespeare Theatre in Orinda, California. She was also a trainer in the theatre's student program.

Her daughter Zendaya performed at the same theatre and therefore helped her mother grab business opportunities like selling raffle tickets. Claire has been a pillar of Zendaya's career since she was young. She often records videos of her daughter, which Zendeya shares on Mobli. As of now, Claire Stoermer's job is teaching. She is teaching at Fruitville Elementary School in Oakland, California.

What is Claire Stoermer's net worth?

Claire Stoermer, actress/singer Zendaya and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman attend the 2016 Essence Black Women in Music event at Avalon in Hollywood, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

According to Bio Gossip, her net worth is $300 thousand. However, this information is not verified.

Is Claire Stoermer married?

No. She is divorced. She was formerly married to Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, an American bodyguard. Zendaya's parents tied the knot in 2008 when Zendaya was 12 years old. In August 2016, Claire filed for divorce.

Claire Stoermer's kid is Zendaya Maree Coleman though her ex-husband came with 5 children, Katianna, Annabella, Austin, Kaylee, and Julien, from his previous marriage. Zendaya is a famous actress, singer, and dancer. She has recorded several albums. Zendaya's family is often spotted at several events and functions when Zendaya is performing.

How tall is Claire Marie Stoermer?

Claire Stoermer's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and her weight is 146 pounds or 66 kilograms. Her body measurements are 38-32-38 inches or 96-81-96 centimetres. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Fast facts about Claire Stoermer

How old is Claire Stoermer? She is 58 years as of 2022.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman is her ex-husband. Kazembe and Claire were blessed with a daughter known as Zendaya, a famous actress.

Is Claire Stoermer white? No, she is of mixed ethnicity.

She has supported Zendaya in her acting career since she was a child.

Claire is a teacher by profession. She teaches at Fruitville Elementary School.

Claire Stoermer is the mother of actress star Zendaya. She came into the public eye after her daughter became a celebrity. The tutor has been a great source of inspiration in Zendaya's career.

READ ALSO: XoBrooklynne’s biography: age, height, songs, controversies

Legit.ng has recently published an article about XoBrooklynne. She is a well-known TikTok star, a model and an artist from Canada. She rose to fame following her captivating make-up videos and POVs.

XoBrooklynne is a fashion enthusiast who enjoys creating informative and creative content for her fans. Take a glimpse at her bio to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng