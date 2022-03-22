Who are Zendaya’s siblings: a closer look at the star’s family

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, commonly known as Zendaya, has made a name for herself in the entertainment scene as an actress and singer. She has appeared in hit movies and TV shows such as Euphoria (Rue Bennett), Spider-Man: No Way Home (MJ), Dune (Chani), and Shake It Up (Rocky Blue). But perhaps what remains intriguing about her life is her family. One has to wonder, who are Zendaya's siblings and parents?

How many siblings does Zendaya have? She has five siblings. Zendeya has two brothers and three sisters. The actress is pretty close to her siblings and parents and occasionally shares photos of her family on her social media pages. In addition to this, she has been pictured with her kin on the red carpet events.

Who are Zendaya's siblings?

Zendaya's siblings have always kept a low profile despite having a famous sister. However, they have been pictured on occasions accompanied by their sister to events and gatherings. Here is a sneak peek into the lives of Zendaya's brothers and sisters:

1. Julien Stoermer Coleman

Julien is Zendeya's eldest brother. He is a family man who keeps her life away from the public eye. Zendaya's brother Julien is married to Sonja, and the couple is blessed with three children. One of Julien's daughters, Ezenia 'Zink' Coleman, is a year older than Zendeya.

Zendeya and her niece Zink are good friends. In 2014, Zink appeared alongside her aunt on Teen Vogue's YouTube channel in a video titled, Zendaya and Zink Play Besties Word Association. Zendaya has also shared photos of Zink on her Instagram page on numerous occasions.

2. Austin Stoermer Coleman

Like his elder brother, Jullien, there is little information about Austin. There is no information on who and what Austin does, apart from the fact that some publications have confused Austin with Zendeya's long-time assistant, Darnell Appling.

Appling has worked as a model and actor. He has worked with Zendeya on several projects, such as the filming of Spiderman: Far From Home in 2019. They occasionally appear on the red carpet together and share heartfelt photos on their social media pages.

3. Katianna Stoermer Coleman

Does Zendaya have a sister? Yes, she does. Katianna, fondly referred to as Kizzi, is one of Zendaya's sisters. Katiana is married and a mother of two. In 2019, in an interview with Vogue, Zendeya disclosed that her sister lives in Oakland, California. Her daughters' names are Imani and Isys.

Zendaya and Katiana are pretty close. In an interview with Times Magazine, she stated that her sister is one of the biggest influences in her life. This is what she had to say:

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized my true models are my parents. My mom is like a sheroe. My dad is so strong. I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is.

4. Kaylee Stoermer Coleman

Zendaya's little sister keeps a low profile. Just like her siblings, there is not much information on her.

She rarely appears in public alongside her sister. In addition to this, she does not have a social media presence.

5. Anabella Stoermer Coleman

Just like her younger sister Kaylee, she does not have a social media page.

Does Zendaya have a twin?

No, she does not. In late 2019, there were speculations that the star had a twin sister. This is after pictures of fellow actress, YouTuber, and social media personality Aisha Mian emerged online. Aisha Main, who ironically has a twin sister, has appeared in TV series such as Netflix Dreams (2020), House of Creators (2021), and More Than Just Me (2021).

Aisha Main has a thriving career as a social media personality. She creates content alongside her twin sister Azra Main. Azra has a striking resemblance to Zendeya. Main has a mixed ethnic background. The two almost have an identical skin colour, have perfectly arched brows, and curly hair to top it off.

Does Zendaya have biological siblings?

Are Zendaya's siblings adopted? No, they are not. However, she does have stepbrothers and sisters. The siblings share the same father but have different mothers. Zendeya is the only child born in her father's second marriage.

Who are Zendeya's parents?

She is the daughter of Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman. The actress has a mixed ethnic background. Her father is African-American, while her mother has German and Scottish ancestry.

Both of her parents worked as teachers. Claire worked at the Oak Park Independent School in Oak Park, California, for 20 years. Her daughter was also enrolled at the same school and graduated in 2015.

Claire has also worked as a house manager in the California Shakespeare Theater in Orinda. The actress has stated that her mother is the main reason she is an actress. Watching her mom teach gave her a lot of inspiration. She had this to say about her:

She would introduce them to the arts, guide them through the language of Shakespeare, and show them the wonders of nature outside city life – all things that they wouldn’t have experienced otherwise. Watching her was magical; it instilled within me a true appreciation of and devotion to the importance of education.

Claire also owns a jewellery line known as Kizzmet Jewelry. Her daughter has on occasions been photographed rocking pieces of jewelry from Kizzmet. She sells handmade bespoke natural gems and stones such as pyrite, aura quartz, tourmaline, lapis, and moonstones.

Zendeya's father, born Samuel David Coleman, changed his name to Kazembe Ajamu after connecting to his Nigerian roots. Kazembe Ajamu is a teacher and his daughters' manager. However, not much is known about the man besides managing his daughter. He has another family with his ex-wife and has five children. Sadly, his ex-wife passed away in 2016.

Kazembe and Claire divorced in 2016 after being married for eight years. Zendeya took to Twitter to announce their breakup. In a tweet, the actress revealed that her parents had not been together for some time. The couple broke up due to irreconcilable differences. However, the two maintain a good relationship.

Zendaya’s siblings lead a private life. However, the siblings have a strong bond and occasionally get together on special occasions. They are also known to offer massive support and guidance to their celebrity sister.

