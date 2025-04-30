The Labour Party (LP) has suffered huge losses in Enugu state following the defection of Prince Emeka Mamah to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mamah was the campaign coordinator of Peter Obi, the 2023 LP presidential candidate in the state

The LP also lost the immediate past Publicity Secretary in the state, Barr Titus Odo, to the ruling party, PDP

Enugu state - The campaign coordinator of Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in Enugu State, Prince Emeka Mamah, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The immediate past LP Publicity Secretary in the state, Barr Titus Odo, has also defected to the PDP.

The state PDP chairman, Dr Martin Chukwuweike, received the two former LP members at the PDP State headquarters on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

According to Leadership, Chukwuweike said other political parties were collapsing and already on the verge of sinking in the state.

He alleged that the APC and the LP continued to plummet as a result of the loss of public trust and confidence.

Chukwuweike stated the governor has repositioned the PDP, making the party increasingly stronger.

Mamah said he defected to the PDP due to Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership commitment and excellent performance in the state.

He said Governor Mbah’s performance had convinced him and thousands of his supporters to return to the PDP.

He described Mbah’s performances as a clear departure from the disappointing past history in the state.

“The present governor – Peter Mbah – has shown that governance is not supposed to be what it used to be in the past. He has endeared my heart so much and that is why somebody like me, the person I brought here today, and so many other people will have to join the party,”

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain disclosed that more political gladiators would soon return to the PDP due to Mbah’s style of governance and inclusive leadership.

“Many of our members are going to be part of this movement to PDP and in support of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.”

