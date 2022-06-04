Alex Zedra’s biography: age, height, net worth, military, COD

Who is Alex Zedra? She is a young Twitch gamer, social media influencer, model and YouTuber from the United States. She is best known for her role as Mara in the FPS game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Additionally, she has been featured in other games such as League of Legends and Resident Evil 2.

Photo: @alex_zedra on Instagram (modified author)

Alex Zedra's love for guns shaped her career at a young age. She started as a pastry chef but later changed to video games and modelling, receiving a large social media following, particularly on Instagram.

Profile summary

Real name Alex Rogers Known as Alex Zedra Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1991 Alex Zedra's age 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth South California, United States Current residence South California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4" Height in centimetres 164 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-65-90 Hair colour Dark brown (mostly dyed black) Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Eli Cuevas Education Palo Alto School Profession Cosplay artist, Twitch gamer, pastry chef, YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $1 million Instagram @alex_zedra YouTube Alex Zedra

Alex Zedra's bio

What is Alex Zedra's real name? Her real name is Alex Rogers. The influencer was born in South Carolina, United States of America. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a homemaker. She has a younger brother called Seth Rogers, who works as an athlete and an FPS gamer. Alex attended Palo Alto School.

Career

Alex is a well-known Twitch gamer, model, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She began her career as a pastry chef before she decided to exploit other available opportunities. She then joined the modelling world, working as a brand ambassador for several companies including Black Rifle Coffee Company. She has also promoted various brands like G Fuel Energy.

The multi-talented star then joined Twitch, where she played FPS games like Battle Royale and World of Warcraft. Her expertise earned the nickname Zedra, a character in World of Warcraft. Additionally, she is a social media influencer and has a significant following on Instagram and YouTube.

She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and 940 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Is Alex Zedra an actress?

Yes, Alex is an actress known for playing Mara in the famous video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In addition, her IMDb page shows that she acted as Betty Jo in the movie Strain 100 in 2020.

Was Alex Zedra in the military?

No, the social media influencer has never been in the military. However, she has specialized in combat training, making her an excellent 2A gunslinger and one of the best elite sharpshooters. The way she has portrayed Mara in the Call of the Duty video game makes many people think she has served in the military.

What is Alex Zedra's net worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, her net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Nevertheless, this information is not official. She mainly earns her income from her gaming career, acting, and brand endorsements.

Is Alex Zedra married?

Zedra is not married at the moment. However, the influencer is currently dating a fellow gamer called Eli Cuevas. Her boyfriend initially served in the military before he started his gaming career. While serving in the military, he received the Purple Heart award for his mission in Iraq.

How tall is Alex Zedra?

Alex Zedra's height is 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres), and she weighs about 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Frequently asked questions

How old is Alex Zedra? Her age is 31 years as of June 2022. She was born on 3 November 1991, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio. What is Alex Zedra's nationality? The famous YouTuber is an American national and of white ethnicity. Is Alex zedra in COD? Yes, she has appeared as Mara in the Call of Duty. What movie is Alex Zedra in? She has been featured in the film Strain 100 as Betty Jo. How tall is Alex Zedra? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 165 centimetres tall. What is Alex Zedra's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Alex Zedra enjoys a thriving career as a gamer, social media influencer, and model. She has achieved a lot through her talent, and she is an inspiration to many youths. Her current boyfriend is Eli Cuevas, a former military officer.

